‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, January 28: Liam Holds Beth For The First Time

Liam feels something when he unknowingly holds his daughter for the first time.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, January 28, reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will experience emotions that he is not expecting to feel when he holds the baby that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wishes to adopt. Little does he know that he is actually holding his own flesh and blood, his baby daughter Beth!

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wants to adopt the baby girl after meeting her and Flo (Kiara Barnes), per the Inquisitr. Taylor noted that Steffy had instantly fallen in love with the newborn — and Steffy admitted that she did not want to let her go. Steffy had asked Flo if she would come to Malibu with the baby to meet Kelly and Liam, and Flo had agreed.

Liam agreed to meet the baby, and thanked Steffy for considering him. He will make his way to the cliff house in support of his daughter. Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that he confessed to Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) that he was torn about the adoption. On the one hand, he did not want to deprive Kelly of a sister, but on the other, that sister should have been Beth. Liam definitely was unsure about his feelings about the baby.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Highlight Hollywood, tease that Liam will unknowingly meet his and Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) baby girl. When the precious bundle is placed in his arms, he will instantly feel a connection to her. Perhaps Liam will ascribe it to the fact that she is meant to be Kelly’s sister, or even the fact that Steffy feels so strongly about this child. However, the real reason that he feels a bond with this baby is because his paternal instincts will kick in immediately when he holds his own.

Liam may ponder his feelings for a while, as he is known to painstakingly weigh every emotion he has ever felt. However, he may come to the conclusion that he is just missing his own Beth so much that he is transferring his feelings onto the newborn that he held in his arms.

No doubt, Steffy will take this as a sign that she is meant to adopt the child. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 28 tease that Baby Phoebe (Rosalind Aune and Isabella De Armas) will come into her care — and that the family at large will have mixed feelings about the adoption.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.