Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Relationship With Jason Tartick Is Hurting Shawn Booth

The Bachelorette fans had sensed trouble in the engagement between Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth long before they announced their split, but the confirmation was still a big disappointment when it was confirmed last November. Booth didn’t speak out much publicly about the situation at the time, but now that Bristowe has moved on, he seems to have a few things to say.

Very quickly after Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn Bristowe broke up, he was spotted seeming fairly cozy with WWE host Charly Arnolt. While there’s been plenty of speculation about that potential relationship, former Bachelorette star Shawn is now sharing a lot of details about the split with Kaitlyn and her new relationship with Jason Tartick from Becca Kufrin’s season.

Booth chatted with Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins on their Almost Famous podcast in an episode that will be fully released on Sunday, January 27. As Us Weekly notes, per a preview clip, Shawn said that seeing Kaitlyn move on so quickly and publicly with Jason makes him question a lot about his relationship with her.

Shawn went on to say that it does upset him and make him feel a bit angry to see Kaitlyn moving on already. At the same time, Booth says, he still cares about her and is glad she’s not all alone in their empty house. He adds that maybe this is a sign that they just weren’t right for one another and maybe he’ll find someone that makes him happy at some point soon too.

E! News adds that Shawn admitted that he’s struggling to understand why Kaitlyn and Jason are being so public with their new romance. Interestingly, Shawn revealed some tidbits regarding the timing of all of this that hadn’t really been detailed previously.

Booth explained that he and Bristowe were still working on their relationship through the summer, which she’s previously mentioned. Then, Shawn says, they quietly split in September.

The Bachelorette stars faced quite a bit of speculation about the status of their relationship throughout the fall and they waited until November to confirm the breakup. Shawn added that about that same time, at some point in November, he learned about Kaitlyn and Jason’s new relationship.

Kaitlyn and Jason had a very public weekend together in Denver recently, but there’s been buzz about the two being an item since he was on her podcast at the end of October. Now, the pieces perhaps fit together a little more clearly in terms of how the timing of all of this played out.

Kaitlyn Bristowe also dished on feeling instant chemistry with Tartick when they first met. https://t.co/yvguGiAm3z — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 19, 2019

While Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick’s romance is pretty new in terms of letting Bachelorette fans know about it, they have both made it clear they’re very smitten with one another. She’s admitted that she and Shawn had struggled quite a bit in the last months of their relationship, and fans had suspected as much with the social media posts she was making at the time.

Will both Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn Bristowe move on soon to find the people meant for them, and could Jason Tartick be that special someone for the former Bachelorette? Should Shawn be opening up in such detail about the split at this point? The Bachelorette fans hope that both Shawn and Kaitlyn are able to work through the hurt that came from their split and find the people they’re meant to be with sooner rather than later.