Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Feud Is Over, Now That Prince Charles Has ‘Put His Foot Down’

Meghan Markle and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, are no longer feuding – if they ever were, that is – now that Prince Charles has put his foot down, Page Six is reporting.

For months, the two women have been bedeviled by rumors that they’re feuding. Kensington Palace has strongly denied the rumors, and there’s been little actual evidence that there’s a problem. However, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, there may be the slightest kernel of truth to the rumors. After all, no set of sisters-in-law will go through their entire relationship without any disputes. Further, Meghan is known to bring her enthusiastic, direct, fast-moving American style to the royal table, whereas Kate, who is British and has been in the family considerably longer, knows her way around the monarchy’s way of doing things.

Supposedly, the feud has gotten so bad that even brothers William and Harry are having issues.

Not for nothing, body-language expert Judi James looked over recent footage of Meghan, and found nothing to indicate that there was anything going on behind the scenes. She described Meghan’s actions as “protective” and “genuine,” so if there’s bad blood between her and Kate, she’s doing a good job of hiding it.

Meghan Markle can’t even eat an avocado without being attacked by the media https://t.co/XDiZPPL5mX #meghanMarkle #AvocadosFromMexico pic.twitter.com/T3eSugyJXr — Stylist Magazine (@StylistMagazine) January 24, 2019

However, Princess Diana biographer Robert Jobson says the feud is – or was – real.

“I do think it has been blown up a little bit, but there have obviously been a few problems between the two ladies and even between the two princes. There’s some truth in the rumors.”

However, he also says that none other than the women’s father-in-law, Prince Charles, put a stop to it.

“I’m sure at Christmas Prince Charles was knocking heads together, and you can see that by those photographs of them all walking together in a line.”

Charles’ intervention or no, the supposed “snubs” continue. According to Jobson, Meghan’s decision to have her baby at Frimley Park Hospital – which is covered by Britain’s single-payer national health insurance – is a diss to her sister-in-law, who had all three of her babies at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in West London.

What’s more, Meghan and Harry are moving out. After the past few months of living literally right next door to each other in cottages on the grounds of Kensington Palace, the two have made the decision to move outside of London, to the Windsor family’s Frogmore Cottage.

Of course, whether or not Harry and Meghan are moving an hour away from William and Kate because of a feud, or because they are simply moving on in their married lives, remains to be seen.