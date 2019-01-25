Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson Says He Witnessed Roger Stone Get Arrested During His Morning Jog

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson was in for a surprise during his morning jog on Friday. The former NFL wide receiver claims that he witnessed his neighbor Roger Stone’s arrest by the FBI before dawn in Fort Lauderdale.

“I’ve only seen sh*t like that in movies, crazy to start to my Friday,” Ochocinco tweeted.

In the replies to his tweet, many seemed surprised to learn that Ochocinco and Stone were neighbors.

“The fact that you and Roger Stone are neighbors is the best thing I’ve heard all week,” wrote one Twitter user.

As the Inquisitr reported, Stone, a longtime associate of President Donald Trump, was taken into federal custody by armed agents on Friday in connection to the ongoing investigation into Russian election collusion by special counsel Rober Mueller. CNN was on the scene and captured video of the team advancing onto Stone’s property. During the clip, you can hear one of the agents bang on the door and shout, ” FBI, open the door, we have a warrant.”

According to the Guardian, the criminal indictment against Stone states that he was asked to get in touch with Wikileaks so that the Trump campaign could access damaging information against his opponent, Hillary Clinton. Stone allegedly received this request after the publication of a report which connected Wikileaks’ reveal of the Clinton campaign emails to Kremlin-backed hackers.

Stone now faces seven charges related to Mueller’s investigation including one count of obstruction of official proceedings, five counts of making false statements and one count of witness tampering. After a court appearance in Florida for an identity hearing, he was released on a $250,000 bond. CNN reports he won’t have to pay any of that once he continues to attend mandated court appearances. They also report that he had shackles around his waist and ankles while before the judge.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders sought to distance President Trump from the arrest in an interview on CNN Friday.

“This has nothing to do with the president and certainly nothing to do with the White House,” she said. “This is something that has to do solely with that individual.”

However, the indictment specifically names the Trump campaign, so many believe that Mueller is planning to arrest more of Trump’s associates. As the Inquisitr previously reported, former CIA director John Brennan predicts that they will be names well known to the American public.

“To me, all these indictments are going to be basically the compendium of the Robert Mueller investigation… I expect there to be a significant number, and a significant number of names that are going to be quite familiar to the average American,” Brennan said.