Tammy Hembrow Showcases Signature Curves In Skintight Jeans On Instagram

Social media queen and Kardashian-Jenner family friend Tammy Hembrow has worked hard in the gym for her incredible figure, which she frequently flaunts on her widely followed Instagram account. Just this week, Tammy showed off her signature curves again in a new post to the social media platform that fans of the Australian beauty went wild for.

In a recent snap shared to her Instagram on Thursday, January 24, the blonde bombshell showcased her voluptuous backside as she sat on a couch in her hotel room wearing in a pair of skintight jeans with an accented ankle design from pal Khloe Kardashian’s line Good American that hugged her curves in all the right ways while the high rise design of the trousers accentuated her enviably tiny waist.

Tammy paired the form-flattering denim with a simple black tank top that highlighted her toned arms and a pair of statement patterned heels with a white strap, adding a black beret to accessorize the sexy ensemble. The 24-year-old mother of two wore her platinum blonde hair down and rocked a gorgeous makeup look that featured a bright pink lip and thick, black mascara.

Fans of the popular social media star went wild for the look, awarding the post nearly 275,000 likes in just 18 hours of going live. Hundreds of Tammy’s 9.1 million followers flocked to the comment section as well to compliment the blonde beauty.

“How are you SO BEAUTIFUL,” one fan wrote.

“She’s just the fittest thing on the planet,” said another.

“So gorgeous,” wrote a third.

According to the Daily Mail, Tammy had spent the day helping cast new models for the next Good American global campaign, which would give models a chance to pose for Khloe Kardashian’s popular denim line alongside the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Tammy certainly seemed to enjoy taking part in the process, writing in the caption of her Instagram post that she had “so much fun” working on the panel for a day full of meeting “incredible women.”

The blonde bombshell frequently rocks pieces from Khloe’s line on her Instagram account. Early this month, she slipped into a pair of high-waisted distressed denim shorts from the brand that she paired with a tiny yellow crop top and showed off in a mirror selfie shared to the social media platform.

Tammy also rocks pieces from her own Saski collection, a line of luxury athletic wear.