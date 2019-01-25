Celine Dion Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute To Son Rene-Charles On His 18th Birthday

Celine had a heartfelt message for her son as he turned 18 years old.

Celine Dion is sharing a heart-warming tribute to her eldest son Rene-Charles on his 18th birthday. The legendary singer took to Instagram on January 25 to celebrate her son’s big milestone birthday — and she posted a sweet snap of herself sharing a sweet hug with her son as they both smiled for the camera.

Alongside the impossibly sweet family photo, Celine also shared a loving tribute to Rene-Charles in both English and her native language, French.

The singer began her lengthy Instagram photo by writing “My son,” before adding that she’s “very proud of who you are today, and of who you are becoming each passing day.”

Dion, who will turn 51 in March, then went on to share that she actually couldn’t remember being 18 years old herself.

“I hope you fully embrace the moment and all the possibilities that life is giving you. Luck comes to those who make it,” she continued in the caption. “You are passionate, intelligent and talented, and I’m sure that you will make the right decisions.”

Dion then touched on the passing of her husband, Rene-Charles’ father Rene Angelil, three years ago. She conjured his memory to impart to her son that the late music producer “continues to guide him,” and helps him to make “the right choices” — even after Angelil’s death in January of 2016.

“And I am here to walk beside you and always embrace you with my unconditional love,” she added in the message. “Enjoy being 18. Life is as beautiful as you are. May your happiness be as great as the love and pride that I have for you.”

The star then signed off her very sweet and lengthy birthday message for her son by adding, “Happy birthday my big man! I love you…”

Notably, Celine’s birthday tribute to her eldest son comes shortly after she publicly remembered her late husband earlier this week.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

The Inquisitr reported that she shared a tribute to Rene on her Instagram page three years after his death. She then remembered him during a concert in Las Vegas, urging the crowd to sing along with her on what would’ve been his birthday.

Dion then blew a kiss to the sky, seemingly to Rene, after the performance — while still on stage. The couple share three children together. Rene-Charles is their eldest son, while Angelil was also father to 8-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson.

Celine also hit the headlines earlier this week after she became visibly emotional while attending Paris Fashion Week in France.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, videos of the superstar sitting front row at a fashion show went viral online after she began crying — and had to dab away her tears — during the runway show as the models passed her by.