‘General Hospital’ Friday Spoilers: Lulu Makes Progress, Jason Makes A Promise, And Robert Returns

Viewers will not want to miss Friday’s episode of General Hospital. Spoilers tease that everybody will see lots of juicy scenes revolving around the Lulu and Ryan storyline and the January 25 show will seemingly set fans up for a big surprise next week, too.

As Friday’s show begins, General Hospital spoilers indicate that Lulu will remain unconscious after the attack and her emergency surgery. The sneak peek shared via Twitter details that Laura will be by her daughter’s bedside, begging her to wake up. In addition, Lulu’s father-in-law, Sonny, will pay a visit to her as well.

While it sounds as if Lulu will face a lengthy, difficult recovery, General Hospital spoilers suggest that she might peek her eyes open during Friday’s show. Even if she does start to regain consciousness, viewers should be prepared to learn that she won’t be able to share any bombshells about her attacker at this point.

Elsewhere in General Hospital, spoilers suggest that Ryan will be finding out whether his sight has been restored. SheKnows Soaps notes that Ava will be by Ryan’s side — and it sounds as if he probably will be able to see again. Next week, it’s said that he’ll try to finish the job he started with Lulu.

Across town, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Jordan will talk with Anna about the case. Jordan had wanted to grill Peter about where he was prior to the attack on Lulu, and naturally, Anna was quite concerned about this. It looks as if Jordan will share some in-depth information with Anna about what they know about the attacks so far — and Anna will be getting some answers about something.

During Thursday’s episode, Jason and Sam finally made love again. As the Inquisitr previously detailed, Jason and Sam will be fully together going forward, although they will try to keep this development under the radar for the most part. During Friday’s show, however, it seems that Sam will voice some anxiety about what happens when Jason leaves her place.

Jason will promise Sam that things are different now. He was patient in waiting for her to decide what she wanted — and when she was ready to move forward — but he’s all-in when it comes to being reunited with his love. While Sam might feel anxious, he’ll promise that he’s coming back.

Fans always love to see Tristan Rogers pop up as Robert, and they’re in for a treat heading into the February sweeps. Rogers is back beginning with Friday’s show — and General Hospital spoilers hint that soon Robert and Finn will be working together to figure out how Anna was infected with the virus.

Franco and Elizabeth will further discuss the situation with Aiden, and the possibility that he’s gay. All signs point toward the couple reaching out and doing their best to support the little boy during this journey. The next show will also have some scenes involving Maxie and Peter as a relationship continues to slowly evolve between the two.

There are a lot of questions remaining regarding what happens next with Ryan and this case. General Hospital spoilers hint that there may be at least one more victim before he’s caught and he’ll seemingly go to great lengths to avoid detection. Don’t miss any of the drama coming up with Friday’s show, and stay tuned for additional teasers regarding what’s coming next.