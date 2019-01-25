Diane Kruger Stuns In Lingerie On Instagram As She Discusses Putting Off Motherhood — ‘I Was Too Selfish’

Diane Kruger has given a rare glimpse into her private life. On Friday, the German actress took to her Instagram page to share a series of photos she shot for her cover interview with Net-a-Porter’s digital magazine PorterEdit.

In the first in the series of three photos, the Inglourious Basterds star is featured on the cover of the magazine donning a vintage-looking see-through dress and satin underwear underneath. The black polka-dot dress reaches down below her knee, which she coupled with a pair of black-and-white heels. She completed her 1950s look with an equally vintage-looking hat.

In the second snap, the 42-year-old new mom is wearing the satin underwear she had on the cover, minus the dress. She is seated in front of a mirror with her hair loose as it falls onto her shoulder and partially covers her face. Kruger is touching the strap of her white bra delicately as she stares at her image.

In the third photo she shared, the Troy actress is donning black lace lingerie as she lies on a dark carpet wearing a white unbuttoned cardigan. The actress is on her back while gently grabbing the side of her cardigan, placing her left arm across her stomach.

In the caption, she jokingly thanked the magazine, pairing it with a black heart. The post, which she shared with her 813,000 Instagram fans, garnered more than 24,100 likes and more than 320 comments within an hour of being posted.

In the interview, Kruger, who gave birth to a daughter with The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus in November, opened up about how she previously thought she wasn’t cut out to be a mother until she was about 35. And then she wanted to wait for the right person.

“I didn’t think I wanted children for a long time. I was too selfish,” she told PorterEdit. “But by the time I got to about 35, I thought, yes, I probably do want one. But then you have to wait for the right person to come along.”

Speaking about marriage, Kruger, who was married to French actor and director Guillaume Canet from 2001 to 2006, said she now believes a couple should only tie the knot after being together for a lifetime.

“Never say never,” she said. “I would have a party. I’d like to wear a nice dress. But I’m not religious, so that aspect of marriage doesn’t mean anything to me.”