Matthew McConaughey Dubs ‘How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days’ His Best Rom-Com Yet

Matthew McConaughey never forgets his roots as a romantic comedy star. The 49-year-old True Detective actor joined Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, where he played an exciting game of “Plead the Fifth.” One of the questions McConaughey had to answer involved ranking three of his many romantic comedies — from best to worst. The star revealed that his top rom-com to this day is How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days, which he starred in with Kate Hudson in 2003, according to Entertainment Tonight.

During Plead the Fifth, Cohen asks his guests three questions, and they can choose to pass on only one of them. For McConaughey’s second question, Cohen had the actor rank three of his romantic comedies — Failure to Launch, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and The Wedding Planner — from best to worst.

“So How to Lose a Guy, you mentioned earlier how much it’s on. That film has been my greatest mailbox money of any film,” McConaughey said. “It is always on and there’s always this great little check that shows up in the mail from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. I did that however many years ago!”

How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days earned $177.4 million when it first hit theaters in 2003. Since then, it has been frequently aired on television — and even landed on Netflix for a short time, according to IMDb.

The film follows Andie Anderson (Hudson), an advice columnist for a women’s magazine who is assigned an article about what not to do in a relationship. The article assigned is titled “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.” She is introduced to Benjamin Barry (McConaughey), who also happens to be in the middle of a bet with his co-workers — with Barry claiming to his friends that he can make any woman fall in love with him within 10 days. Needless to say, Anderson and Barry’s plans go awry.

For his second choice, McConaughey chose Failure to Launch with Sarah Jessica Parker. Finally, ranked as his worst rom-com of the three films was 2001’s The Wedding Planner, according to People.

Other romantic comedies starring McConaughey included 2008’s Fool’s Gold and 2009’s Ghosts of Girlfriends Past. The star’s charming personality and good looks set him in high demand for the genre, but he chose to walk away after Ghosts of Girlfriends Past to find more serious roles.

McConaughey admitted in a 2017 interview with the Guardian that leaving romantic comedies did put him out of work for a few months.

“There was an impasse of nothing. And there was nothing for about eight months. The anxiety was in how long will it be dry, how long will we get nothing,” he said.

But, in the long run, the wait paid off, as the actor went on to land roles in Killer Joe and Magic Mike. He also took home an Oscar for Best Actor in 2014 for his role as AIDS activist Ron Woodroof in Dallas Buyers Club.