Sofia Richie Bares Midriff As She Rocks Sports Bra And Leggings During Outing In Los Angeles

Sofia Richie can definitely rock the sporty chic look.

The 20-year-old is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure when she’s out and about. Whether she’s rocking a bikini on the beach or going casual in athletic apparel, one thing is for sure — Richie always looks amazing.

Recent photos published by the Daily Mail show the girlfriend of Scott Disick looking fit and fab during an outing in Los Angeles. The brown-haired beauty looks great in a black sports bra and matching black leggings that hug her in all the right places. Over her sports bra that she passes as a shirt, the model sports a black and white Adidas track jacket.

She accessorizes her look with a pair of black cat eye sunglasses, a cross necklace, and a black Chanel bag. To go along with the Sporty Spice vibe, Richie wears her hair pulled back in a high ponytail and also dons a pair of tennis shoes.

According to the publication, Richie and her pal Cambrie Schroder were spotted leaving an Italian restaurant at the Malibu Country Mart. Schroder looks just as casual as her friend Sofia in a pair of black leggings, an oversized grey sweatshirt, and a pair of red sandals.

Sofia’s recent shopping outing comes amid reports that her relationship with Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott Disick is heating up. As the Inquisitr reported, Richie is patiently waiting for Scott to pop the question.

Sources close to the pair dish that Richie is hoping that this coming Valentine’s Day will be the day that Scott proposes. The model is reportedly hoping that Scott will take her somewhere romantic so the couple can relax and get away together and also hoping that it could be the day that Disick pops the question.

“Sofia hasn’t discussed any Valentine’s Day plans with Scott yet because that’s not really her style, but she secretly hopes that he’s planning a romantic surprise for her.”

“As nice as it would be to receive extravagant and lavish gifts, it’s more meaningful to Sofia to spend quality time alone with Scott,” the source continued. “Sofia would love to enjoy a weekend getaway with Scott for a few days somewhere exotic or on a beach to get away from it all and just relax.”

Richie and Disick have been dating for over a year but things seem to be getting pretty serious for the pair as they’re often photographed taking trips with Disick’s three children and even going on a few outings with Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, in recent weeks.