‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Abby Says Yes

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, January 25, brings a welcome yes for Arturo. Plus, Neil is on to Cane and is disgusted, Jack demands the truth from Kerry, and Phyllis tries to explain herself to Nick.

Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) couldn’t believe Arturo (Jason Canela) used her vow renewal to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to propose, but Rey encouraged his brother to continue. Abby (Melissa Ordway) answered with “Yes! Yes, yes, yes!” She wasn’t concerned with the venue of Arturo’s proposal. While Mia pouted, everybody else admired Abby’s gorgeous ring. Kyle (Michael Mealor) even teased that they should make the vow renewal a double wedding, but Abby declined — even if it does mean she ultimately becomes a bridezilla.

Of course, they may not end up making it to the altar at all, because that Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers indicate that Abby and Arturo face strong opposition to their engagement from various members of their respective families. Later, Rey gave Mia a necklace — while Abby called to leave her mom a message about her engagement. Then Sharon (Sharon Case) told Rey they were never an option, and wished Rey good luck.

Meanwhile, Cane (Daniel Goddard) found out that Neil (Kristoff St. John) planned to take the twins to see Lily (Christel Khalil) without him. When Cane confronted Neil, Neil blasted Cane for treating Lily so poorly. Neil refused to let Cane continue to hurt his daughter.

At Devon’s (Bryton James), Neil commiserated with his son over Ana’s (Loren Lott) singing — and how emotional the song was for Devon. Then, Cane stormed in to change Neil’s mind, but Neil stayed firmly against Cane — Lily will call the shots from now on, and Neil will make sure of it.

Today on #YR, Phyllis walks a fine line with Billy. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/RcfAXbRkYQ pic.twitter.com/H74cgIQ2ov — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 24, 2019

At Underground, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) interrupted Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) furious game of darts. Nick revealed he knew about Phyllis’s involvement in the J.T. thing, and he accused her of setting up Victor (Eric Braeden). Phyllis felt hurt by his accusation, and told Nick she did not try to frame Victor. Then Phyllis told Nick that Sharon had been involved that night, too.

Elsewhere, Jack (Peter Bergman) told Kyle he is through with Kerry (Alice Hunter) unless she stopped lying to him. Jack texted Kerry and demanded she owns up to her fib, because he knows the lab at Jabot was closed. Kerry fed Jack some line about being at traffic court, and not wanting him to know. Jack accepted her at her word. Jack admitted that he was relieved that Kerry isn’t perfect.