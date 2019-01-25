Joycelyn Savage’s Family Contacted By FBI In R. Kelly Case

The federal agency has contacted Joycelyn's dad, Timothy, at least five times in the past year and a half.

The FBI has contacted the family of Joycelyn Savage, one of the women whose family claims is one of singer R. Kelly’s “brainwashed sex slaves,” at least five times in the past year and a half, TMZ is reporting. The most recent contact was apparently just weeks before the explosive Lifetime’s docuseries Surviving R. Kelly aired earlier this month.

Savage has been known to be in the company of Kelly (real name: Robert Sylvester Kelly) for a few years now, according to a Daily Mail report from last week. Specifically, Kelly is believed to have approached Savage about a possible record deal in 2015; in 2016 she ditched college to join the R&B singer on tour, and she’s been with him since.

Whether or not she is with Kelly willingly, or is his captive, remains a matter of dispute. Her family, for her part, believes that she’s been brainwashed by the singer – an allegation made by other women and their families as well. Timothy Savage said he believes his daughter is suffering from Stockholm Syndrome, a condition where one feels empathy toward their captor.

“We had to bring attention to this because we thought our daughter was going to end up in the woods somewhere.”

R Kelly's 'victims' spotted 'disguising themselves' on salon trip with 'minder': Jocelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, alleged victims of R Kelly's 'sex-cult', were seen covering themselves up with scarves and hats during a visit to a salon while they were… https://t.co/VO9Zj89wJ6 pic.twitter.com/LUKNzP1OSh — RushReads (@RushReads) January 17, 2019

Savage further alleged that Kelly kept his daughter, and other women and teenage girls, locked up in his Atlanta and Chicago homes, beat them, forced them to urinate in buckets, and denied them contact with their families.

Joycelyn, for her part, “strongly denies” that she’s being held captive by Kelly. TMZ also notes that she and Kelly were seen shopping together in April 2018 and that she was captured on-camera in Beverly Hills without Kelly – something that, presumably, she wouldn’t have been able to do if she were a captive.

The reason behind the FBI’s repeated contact with Joycelyn’s family remains unclear. As of this writing, the agency has not announced if they have opened up an investigation into Kelly. Meanwhile, he’s under criminal investigation in Georgia, although as of this writing he has not been charged with any crimes.

Timothy is said to have provided the FBI with a wealth of information, including his daughter’s known whereabouts since she dropped out of college in 2016, as well as text messages and other information on Kelly’s alleged “predatory behavior.”

Kelly, 52, has been bedeviled by legal issues since the mid-1990s, when he allegedly married 15-year-old singer Aaliyah. He has also faced child pornography charges, but those charges were later dropped.