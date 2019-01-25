Halsey Flashes Cleavage Under Plunging Trench Coat For Latest Risque Instagram Snap

Singer Halsey has never been afraid of showing a little skin, especially in her posts to social media. The “Without Me” singer did just that this week, sharing a new post for her ever-growing following on Instagram that was sure to send hearts racing.

In the risque new photo shared on Thursday, January 24, Halsey posed outside in a tan trench coat with a plunging neckline that showed off plenty of skin and an ample amount of the singer’s cleavage. The outerwear was also accented with lemon yellow ties, with one belted around her waist to accentuate her petite and slender figure. In theme with a number of her other recent social media posts from the pop star, Halsey also rocked shoulder length platinum blonde tresses for the snap, a stark contrast from her signature brunette pixie cut she had been wearing for a while.

The singer was captured next to a bright red bicycle that perfectly matched that red beret that sat atop her head as well as the bold red lipstick she sported for the stunning photo. Halsey placed her hand on the bike’s handlebar as she tilted her head back and looked up to the sky, her mouth wide open in what she labeled in the photo’s caption a “fake Marilyn laugh.”

Fans of the Billboard Hot 100 chart topper went wild for the sexy new photo, awarding it more than 750,000 likes within just 10 hours of going live. Thousands flocked to the comment section as well to show their love for the “Bad At Love” singer.

“Sooooo pretty,” one of Halsey’s 11.1 million followers on the social media platform wrote.

“THIS IS THE CUTEST OUTFIT EVER ON YOU,” said another.

“Wow she’s so pretty! She’s a Goddess,” a third fan wrote.

Halsey has had quite an amazing start to the new year, as her latest single “Without Me” edged out Ariana Grande’s hit “Thank U, Next” to take over the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at the beginning of the month. It slipped down to the number two position last week after Post Malone’s “Sunflower” rose in the charts, but again moved back up into the coveted number one slot this week, which the singer acknowledged with another Instagram post a few days ago.

“*chance voice* we back, n we back, n we back, n we back! 2nd week being at number 1! This is craaaaaazy,” Halsey wrote to celebrate her hit single’s return to the top spot on the chart.