Abigail Ratchford Busts Out Of Sheer Bra, Leaving Little To The Imagination

Instagram starlet Abigail Ratchford has yet again proved why she is one of the hottest up-and-coming social media bombshells with a Valentine’s Day-inspired photoshoot. In the snap posted to Instagram on Thursday, Ratchford rocked a sheer, stringy bra that left very little to the imagination.

The selfie-style shot gave a close-up glimpse of the Maxim model’s ample cleavage. Her buxom chest was on full display, and the tiny, red hearts on the lingerie top barely covered her most delicate assets – which are semi-visible to eagle-eyed fans of hers. The crimson number highlighted her curvy body, and Ratchford, as always, brought the heat with a sexy pose that wowed her 8.8 million followers. As her chest busted out of the skin-tight bra, Ratchford gave a sizzling look to the camera

The Esquire model wore her dark hair in voluminous curls that spilled over one side of her body, and she playfully ran her fingers through her locks for the photo. She wore gorgeous drop style earrings that featured giant diamond rhinestones that really capped off the look, and she also wore a large teardrop diamond ring to match.

For makeup, the glamour model chose a smoky eyeshadow topped with some gold shimmer. Her mile-long lashes were draped in black mascara, fanning them out perfectly. She wore contouring to emphasize her flawless features and wore a sun-kissed bronzer to accent her cheekbones. Ratchford also wore a mauve lip liner which amped up her plump pout and filled it in with a rosy-colored hue that stood out as she pursed her lips.

The social media vixen also added several shots of the desirable number to her Instagram story, showing off different poses so that her admirers could see the spicy number from a variety of different angles. She also showed off a bed covered with angel-wing looking feathers, and her fans can only imagine that the props will be used in a Cupid-inspired shoot she will soon be showing off the entire number from head-to-toe.

In the new year, Ratchford has really upped her game with the head-turning snaps. Last week, the bombshell showed off her curvy body in another sheer number – this one black and teal – which put the emphasis on her chest which spilled out of the skin-tight garb. For the picture, she splayed herself on the ground and tucked her legs behind her, so that her devotees could see the stunning lingerie set in full.