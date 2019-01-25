Ariana Grande Hints New Song ‘Ghostin’ Could Be About Pete Davidson & Mac Miller

Ariana's opening up about the inspiration behind her new song 'Ghostin.'

Ariana Grande may just have hinted that at least one of the tracks on her upcoming album could be about her whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson and her split with the late Mac Miller. Per Elite Daily, Grande whipped fans up into a frenzy this week after she shared a titbit on her Twitter about what the song “Ghostin” is really about and who may have inspired it.

After revealing the full album tracklist for her new release – which is titled Thank U, Next and is set to drop on February 8 – earlier this week, one fan took to Twitter to get a little more information on track eight.

“What’s ‘ghostin’ about?” they asked the singer on the social media site, to which Grande replied by dishing out more information on the song.

Replying to the Twitter user on January 23, the star replied, “feeling badly for the person you’re with bc you love somebody else. feeling badly bc he can tell he can’t compare…. and how i should be ghosting him.”

Though Grande didn’t mention anyone by name, Elite Daily reports that fans were quick to begin speculating that the song could potentially be inspired by her personal experience.

A slew of social media users chimed in claiming that Ariana appeared to be referring to her romance with Pete while she still had feelings for Mac.

“‘Ghostin’ is about how she wanted mac when she was with pete omg,” one fan tweeted, while another added on Twitter, “So she said ‘ghostin’ is about feeling bad for the one you are with while being inlove with another cause they are better. So the better one is mac right? And the one she feels bad for pete?”

Grande made no secret of her love for Miller after they split in 2018, shortly before she began dating and quickly becoming engaged to Davidson.

Mac tragically died in September, and Ariana has been sharing various tributes to the late rapper on social media ever since.

As reported by NME, the star appeared to share a tribute to the star on what would’ve been his 27th birthday on January 19. She posted sweet photos with him on her Instagram Stories account to remember him.

Following his death last year, the “7 Rings” singer also posted a heartfelt tribute to him on social media.

“I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it. We talked about this,” she wrote in an incredibly emotional post on Instagram, per Pop Buzz.

“I’m so sad i don’t know what to do. You were my dearest friend. For so long. above anything else. I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away,” the star then continued. Ariana and Mac dated for around two years.

Ariana and Pete have also appeared to hint on multiple occasions that she was the one who ended their engagement after just a few months of dating.

As noted by Cosmopolitan, in the music video for “thank u, next” – in which she name checks her exes including Pete and Mac – she could be seen writing alongside a photo of the Saturday Night Live star in a Mean Girls inspired burn book, “Sorry I dipped.”