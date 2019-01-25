Rita Ora Glows In Low-Cut Leopard-Print Dress

When Rita Ora walks into a room, all eyes are on her. When you’re not fortunate enough to be in the same room as Rita Ora, you turn to her Instagram account to see what the gorgeous singer has been up to.

Luckily, the fabulous music star keeps her 14.4 million Instagram fans in the loop about her latest projects, musical or fashion-oriented. Case in point, the chart-topping bombshell broke the internet on Wednesday when she released a series of sizzling photos from her most recent fashion campaign, as reported by the Inquisitr.

The racy snaps earned her the title of “hottest woman on the planet,” according to the Evening Standard, and showed the “Anywhere” songstress in very provocative poses as she donned a skimpy nude-colored bodysuit to showcase a pair of black, knee-high stiletto boots.

The show-stopping photoshoot unveiled her latest collaboration with Italian fashion designer Giuseppe Zanotti, together with whom she just launched a footwear collection based on her own shoe designs. The sensational campaign was followed today with more photos of the new collection, in which Ora thanked Zanotti “for supporting my vision and helping it come to life.”

The new photos show the 28-year-old songstress in yet another eye-catching ensemble as she flaunts her enviable figure in a low-cut, leopard-print dress. The artist looks positively radiant and lights up the room with her infectious smile.

The singer teamed up her ravishing dress with a pair of gold heels from the new collection — the same ones that she was seen wearing in one of the dazzling photos from the campaign.

While the new look is slightly tamer than the previous photos, Ora shows plenty of skin with a very plunging neckline, which the glam-queen accessorized with some layered gold necklaces that drew even more attention to her cleavage.

Meanwhile, her curve-hugging skirt showed off her toned pins, sending fans into a frenzy. As soon as the post went up, comments started pouring in, with people all over the world writing to compliment Ora on her flawless skin and on her latest fashion venture.

The snaps — which were taken at Saks in Beverly Hills, where Ora attended the launch party for the new shoe collection — garnered more than 75,000 likes in just an hour and reached nearly 120,000 likes in the following two hours.

Commenting on the new footwear line, which she previously stated was inspired by her own personal jewelry collection, Ora made it clear that her desire was to empower women through fashion.

“In reality, we are stronger together. So, ladies this is for you!” she wrote in the caption.