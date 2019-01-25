Elsa Pataky, Wife Of Chris Hemsworth, Flaunts Her Bikini Body On Instagram As They Enjoy Thailand

After ringing in the new year in a ski resort in freezing Montana, Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have jetted off to the other side of the world to soak up as much sun as possible to compensate for the frigid weather. This week, 42-year-old The Fast and the Furious star has taken to her Instagram to share a few snaps of herself rocking skimpy bikinis as she enjoys Thailand.

In her latest post, the Spanish-born model and actress shared a series of two photos. The first features herself alone underwater surrounded by colorful fish while the second sees Pataky accompanied by Hemsworth as both enjoy the gorgeous ocean adventure. In the first snap, Pataky is rocking a two-piece consisting of a baby blue triangle bikini top and navy blue printed bottoms that sit low on her hips, accentuating her strong thighs and toned abs.

In the second photo, Pataky is wearing the same swimsuit but this time, her feet are clad in swim fins and she is wearing snorkeling gear alongside Hemsworth, 35, who is also wearing similar equipment.

Pataky captioned the Instagram post in both English and Spanish as she often does, noting that she was “hanging out with the locals.” She also included the hashtag “mermaids” and tagged her husband.

The post, which she shared with her 2.6 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 111,000 likes and more than 250 comments within 10 hours of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the popular social media platform and fans of the model and actress turned to the comments section to write messages in a host of languages, particularly English and her native Spanish.

“Welcome to Thailand Chris Elsa and your Family,” one user wrote in English.

A few hours prior, Pataky shared yet another series of photos of herself wearing a bikini while on vacation, as the Daily Mail noted. In the first snap, Pataky is rocking a skimpy red two-piece bikini as she leans against a two-layer pool. In the second, she is posing with her back to the camera, putting her derriere on display as she stands in front of the hotel by the pool holding her hair up. In the third, Pataky is posing on a beach wearing the same bikini top, which she paired with a flowing skirt.

According to the Daily Mail, the family is enjoying some downtime at the Soneva Resort on the tropical island of Ko Kut, Thailand’s most sparsely populated district.