Iconic ’80s Film ‘The Lost Boys’ Gets Update And Pilot Pickup On The CW Network

The iconic 1980s film The Lost Boys has gotten a pilot pickup on The CW, thrilling a generation of fans who are thirsty to relive their teen years with a new adaptation of the angst-ridden teen vampire storyline.

The flick, which starred Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Patric, Jami Gertz, Corey Feldman, Corey Haim, and Dianne Wiest, chronicled the lives of two brothers who moved with their newly-divorced mother to a sleepy California town that was inhabited by vampires. The 1987 film remains iconic for its interpretation of a teenage love story with no happy ending, breaking out the groove of teen movies of that era which focused more on a neatly wrapped-up ending in a pretty setting.

The Lost Boys was a dark and haunting film and became legendary among fans for its campy use of the horror genre.

Deadline reported that the television interpretation of the film would fit right into its current block of programming, anchored by the dark series Riverdale. The news outlet added that the network had originally attempted to place the retooled and updated story in its 2016-17 development season, but the project never made it to its pilot episode.

Deadline noted that the premise of the television series remains the same as the original film, which should satisfy fans of the ’80s cult classic.

The CW is also revamping a series based on the Nancy Drew series of novels.

Deadline reported that the as-yet-untitled Nancy Drew project will feature an 18-year-old Nancy “just after her high school graduation who puts off college after she finds herself in the middle of a haunted murder investigation.”

Also rumored to be coming to the stable of CW shows are pilots for a Riverdale spin-off called Katy Keene and a spin-off of Jane the Virgin called Jane the Novela, reported Screen Rant.

Katy Keene is a musical about four 20-something Archie Comics characters as they chase their Broadway dreams in New York City, reported the news outlet. This will be the second spinoff of the Riverdale juggernaut, the first being The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which started on the CW network and has since moved to Netflix.

Jane the Novela will reportedly be based on a fictional novel written by the character of Jane Villanueva, who will also narrate the series. The original series which spawned Jane the Novela, title Jane the Virgin, will end its run at the close of the show’s fifth season.