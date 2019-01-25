Les Moonves & Julie Chen Still Living The Hollywood Highlife At Favorite Hotspots After CBS Scandal

The once powerful Hollywood couple continues to socialize at high-visibility industry hangouts.

Les Moonves is not in hiding in the aftermath of the alleged sexual misconduct scandal that ended his career at CBS. Nearly five months after journalist Ronan Farrow’s New Yorker exposé turned their world upside down, the once high-powered network chief and his wife, CBS employee Julie Chen, are no longer keeping a low profile and are hitting all of their favorite Hollywood hotspots once again, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Moonves, 69, and his wife Julie Chen, 49, have been spotted recently dining at high-visibility industry hangouts like Craig’s and Sunset Tower, THR reports.

Sources close to the couple say the renewed social activity is the brainstorm of Chen, who recently returned to the network to host Celebrity Big Brother after quitting her job on the CBS daytime chatfest, The Talk. The insider says Chen wants to put on a “confident face” as she heads back to work, so the famous couple has decided to hold their heads up high in public.

THR notes that not everyone is a fan of the couple’s renewed visibility. Comedian Kathy Griffin, a Big Brother superfan who made a cameo on the CBS reality show in the past, recently posted to social media to reveal that she ran into Moonves while dining at Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge and asked to have her table moved because “I don’t like sitting next to rapists.”

While Moonves and his wife are not shying away from industry hotspots, a source for Radar Online recently revealed that Chen has been acting much more “guarded” while at work at Celebrity Big Brother and “doesn’t talk to anyone unless it is necessary on the set.”

The CBS source also revealed that Chen and her husband stopped their ritual of going out to dinner at West Hollywood hotspot Craig’s after the live Big Brother shows, but perhaps with their revived socializing, they will start doing it again. Chen is set to host a live edition of Celebrity Big Brother on Friday, January 25, so it will be interesting to see if the couple hits Craig’s after the show like old times.

Les Moonves stepped down from his powerful post at CBS in September after more than a dozen women in the industry came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against him. He is currently fighting the network for a $120 million severance payment. Julie Chen has publicly vowed to stand by her man and recently added “Moonves” to her surname when signing off from Big Brother despite never using her married name in the past.