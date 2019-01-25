Hoda Kotb To Join Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez On 10-Day No Carb, No Sugar Challenge

On Thursday, Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez took to social media to challenge close friends Leah Remini, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Hoda Kotb to join them on their 10-day-long no carb and no sugar diet. While Remini turned down the challenge, Kotb announced via a Today Show segment that she and her fellow morning talk show anchors are in.

“We’re just walking in from the gym and we’re in the middle of our 10-day challenge and it’s getting lonely,” Lopez said in the video, which she posted on Instagram, as Rodriguez trailed behind her. “Let’s challenge some people!”

Lopez called out Kotb especially, noting that the morning show host is always up for a challenge, Women’s Health reported.

Co-host Carson Daly brought up the video on Thursday’s episode of Today. Kotb said she’s interested in the challenge, and even tapped Daly, Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, and Craig Melvin to join her.

“First of all, I’m excited and I want to do it,” Kotb explained. “I think if y’all are my friends…we should all do this together…and once we do it, we will challenge someone else.”

Daly pulled up the rules for the challenge on his phone and rattled off the food items to avoid: bread, potatoes, pasta, rice, sugar, bananas, apples, grapes, oranges, caffeine, milk, and yogurt. As Guthrie pointed out, cutting out caffeine is going to be especially difficult for morning show anchors. The group was willing to accept the challenge if Lopez would make the exception for morning coffee.

Kotb later posted a video to Today’s Twitter account to tell Lopez that they’re “all in” for the diet challenge.

Soon after, though, Daly tapped out when a fan mentioned that the challenge would go through Super Bowl Sunday, Today reported. Super Bowl food is almost as important as the big game itself, so this was a deal-breaker for the Voice host.

Roker declared that he is definitely still in, though, since he has already been dedicated to following a keto diet for quite some time now.

During her later segment, Kotb also asked co-host Jenna Bush Hager to join the diet, but Hager strongly declined.

Remini was the first to respond to Lopez’s challenge in the comments section of the Instagram video. The Second Act actress gave a hard “no,” writing, “I’m not up for it. Gonna go eat now…maybe a plate of pasta, some cookies, but you all enjoy ;).”

Goldsmith-Thomas also joked that she was doing well so far, but it had only been 10 minutes. The film producer has not updated since.

In addition to Remini, Kotb, and Goldsmith-Thomas, Rodriguez challenged Gary Vee, Michael Strahan, and Mark Mastrov, according to Page Six. Strahan accepted the challenge during Good Morning America, but he won’t be starting until Monday because “Shake Shack has these truffle fries and I haven’t tried them yet.”