Miley Cyrus Sizzles In Plunging Black Dress For Latest Steamy Instagram Snaps

Fans went wild for the singer's newest posts to social media.

Singer Miley Cyrus stayed relatively quiet on social media for months until the release of her newest single, “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart,” but now it seems that she’s back to posting up a storm. The pop star frequently indulges her whopping 81.3 million followers on Instagram with several posts at a time, and she did just that last night when she uploaded a series of three steamy photos in three separate posts that her fans went wild for.

The snaps are from what appears to have been a late-night, impromptu photo shoot that resulted in a few sexy snaps that were sure to send hearts racing. Miley struck a variety of poses in a gorgeous black dress that featured a plunging v-neckline that flashed plenty of cleavage for her followers, while its spaghetti strap sleeves showed off a number of the singer’s tattoos that cover her arms.

As if the risque style of the dress wasn’t enough, Miley brought even more attention to her voluptuous bosom with a stack of necklaces, one of which was a thick gold chain with a lock pendant that hung directly in the middle of her cleavage. The “Malibu” singer added more bling to her look with a variety of bangles, rings, and large hoop earrings.

Miley’s long blonde hair was left down in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulder for the gorgeous photos, and she donned a minimal makeup look that featured a thick winged eyeliner.

Fans of the former Hannah Montana star were not shy to show their love for the singer’s latest social media posts, collectively awarding all three photos nearly 5 million likes over the span of eight hours. Even the most recent photo of the series had accrued nearly 1 million likes in just two hours from the time it went live.

Thousands flocked to the comment section as well to show their appreciation for Miley’s photos.

“I just screamed,” fellow pop star Ariana Grande commented on the stunning picture from the series.

“UR BEAUTY BLESSED ME,” another fan wrote.

“One question: how can someone be so hot?” asked a third.

Miley also took to her Instagram account yesterday to announce that she would be hitting the stage to perform during the 61st Annual Grammy Awards this year, which will be hosted by her good friend and former Voice co-host Alicia Keys. The show will air at 8 p.m. EST on CBS on February 10, 2019.