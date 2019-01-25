Instagram Model Kourtney Reppert Is Featured Completely Naked In Recent Post

Kourtney Reppert is well-known for posing nude or nearly so on Instagram. This week, the model got a shout-out by Playboy Australia as a photo of the social media model was shared to the magazine’s verified Instagram account.

In the photo in question, the 32-year-old blonde bombshell is completely naked as she poses on the beach in nothing but her birthday suit. In the sultry snapshot, the mother of one is seen sitting in the sand wearing nothing at all as the bright turquoise ocean waves crash on to the shore behind her. The Pennsylvania native has her knee bent to help cover herself a bit, as her voluptuous derriere and breasts are on full display.

The model is looking over her left shoulder at the camera with her lips slightly open and puckered in a seductive way. As she looks fiercely at the onlooker, Reppert is also grabbing the front of her hair with both of her hands as she rests her elbows on her bent knee. Reppert’s blonde locks are loose as they cascade onto her bare back. Her hair is also wet, suggesting she recently took a dip in the ocean.

“@kourtneyreppert just having a lazy beach day, as one does,” Playboy Australia captioned the sexy post.

Reppert is no newbie when it comes to modeling, as the Inquisitr previously reported. She initially rose to fame as a model in her native city of Philadelphia and was named the city’s “hottest sports babe” by radio station WMMR. The bombshell has since moved to California, and regularly posts sexy pictures of herself in as little clothing as possible.

Reppert took her Instagram Stories on Thursday to thank Playboy Australia for the feature. The model shared a screenshot of the post with the accompanying caption, “Thank you @playbpy_australia for the feature!”

The snap, which Playboy Australia shared with its almost 100,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 3,300 likes and more than 30 comments within a day of being posted at the time of this writing. The photo is already one of the account’s most successful features, proving that Reppert, who has more than 1.4 million followers on Instagram, is very popular.

Users of the social media platform and fans of the magazine took to the comment section to share their enthusiasm over Reppert’s killer body and the overall aesthetics of the photo.

“You are the philosophy of sexy 101,” one user wrote, accompanied by several fire emoji, while another echoed the sentiment by chiming in, “Stunning and beautiful too.”