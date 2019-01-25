‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Nick Demands Answers From Sharon

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, January 28, bring demands from Nick to Sharon. Plus, Arturo begs Mia to let him have happiness with Abby, Victor gives an ultimatum, and Victor’s granddaughter is missing!

After Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) ratted out Sharon (Sharon Case) to Nick (Joshua Morrow), he asks Sharon for the truth, according to Inquisitr. Nick wants to know every single thing that happened that night even though he already got the story from both Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and later Phyllis. Not surprisingly, Sharon is wary. She asks Nick what he plans to do with the information she gives him. Nick plans to decide after she tells him the whole truth, which certainly is not comforting for Sharon.

Nick is upset to learn that Sharon kept this damaging secret during their engagement and ended up dumping him at the altar over a different secret. Nick wasn’t the only one who did wrong, and Sharon does not own her part in their relationship’s demise, which troubles him. Also troubled is Phyllis. She does not think it’s a good sign that Nick ran to Sharon’s to confront her over all this new knowledge.

Meanwhile, Arturo (Jason Canela) won’t let Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) ruin things for him and Abby (Melissa Ordway), according to She Knows Soaps. Mia asks her brother-in-law what she’s destroying. Although they’ve just renewed their vows, Arturo reminds Mia that she has a relationship with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). Arturo begs Mia to let him be happy.

Of course, Arturo is asking a lot, and Mia has made it clear that she wants him for herself. She simply wants her husband Rey as well. Plus, now Mia is displeased that Arturo used her vow renewal to propose to Abby, so anything could happen as she works to make their happiness short-lived.

Arturo also has another threat to his happiness with Abby when her father Victor (Eric Braeden) gives him an ultimatum. Victor does not especially care for Arturo after he slept with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). No doubt Victor is not pleased that Abby said yes and got engaged to the contractor.

Later, on a call, Victor reveals his granddaughter is missing. Victor tells the person on the phone to “find her ASAP.” It seems likely that this short-term missing is Summer (Hunter King), who returns to the show with a new attitude on Wednesday, January 30, with a whole new level of sophistication and a plan, according to Inquisitr.