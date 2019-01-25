Did Aliens Really Build The Pyramids? This Intergalactic Medium Said ‘Most Definitely’

‘The monuments were built by extraterrestrials for actual scientific purposes.’

The Great Pyramid of Gaza is one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. It was old when almost every other culture of the world was young. It’s the only one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World still standing.

Many a historian has often asked in the words of visionary poet William Blake, “What immortal hand or eye dared frame thy fearful symmetry.” And until now the answer has always been the same – nobody really knows. However, according to a self-styled intergalactic medium, the answer was staring us in the face all these centuries and it comes in the shape of extraterrestrial beings. In other words, she claims aliens built the pyramids.

The Daily Express reports that for years Egyptologists have argued that pyramids could only be built with advanced technology. How else could they have build stone structures with blocks that weigh in the vicinity of 70 tons? That’s before you take into account the mathematical alignment involved in creating these ancient works of art.

Additionally, some of the pyramids were built with granite blocks hauled from sites almost 500 miles away. How the blocks were transported and put into position has always confounded historians. It’s estimated that the Great Pyramid of Khufu took 20 000 workers about 20 years to build.

In short, the pyramids are one of the most impressive and mysterious engineering feats in human history, but did the Egyptians have a helping hand?

According to intergalactic medium Lyssa Royal, they did. In National Geographic’s documentary, Aliens and Lost Worlds, Royal makes the claim that aliens were the architects of most ancient monuments. Royal has also claimed to be in constant spiritual contact with an alien being called “Sasha.”

Although Sasha lives in a solar system billions of miles away, Royal claims that she is able to channel the alien though her psychic abilities.

The documentary features Royal in a spiritual trance as she claims to channel Sasha, who has this to say.

“Greetings to you, this is Sasha, it is a pleasure to be with you and we are so excited that you have an interest in the subject matter. Our intentions for our interaction with earth humans is absolutely totally in peace, love, and joy.”

As further shown, Royal asks Sasha who built the Great Pyramids, to which the purported alien replies that her “forefathers” came to Earth in ancient days in search of “another place to colonize.”

“The monuments were built by extraterrestrials for actual scientific purposes.”

Erich von Däniken is a Swiss author who achieved international notoriety with his outlandish claims that astronauts once visited our planet in the ancient past.

He also argued that extraterrestrials built the pyramids but “never got their hands dirty.” Däniken believes that aliens supplied the brainpower to carry out such sophisticated feats of engineering, while humans did the grunt work in honor of their cosmic buddies from the stars.