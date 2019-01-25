Roger Stone’s Arrest Makes Him The Latest Trump Associate To Be Charged, Here’s Who Has Been Arrested So Far

Stone was arrested Friday morning and charged with obstruction of justice as well as lying to Congress

On Friday morning, longtime Donald Trump friend and ally Roger Stone was arrested in connection with the ongoing Russian probe into the 2016 election. Stone was charged with lying to Congress and obstruction of justice. He’s the latest associated with the Trump administration to be charged with a crime as the investigation proceeds, according to CTV News.

It’s been a long road for the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, and it’s nowhere near over. In 2017, Mueller was tasked with determining whether or not Russian agents interfered with the 2016 presidential election. Since then, he has been investigating Donald Trump and various associates in an effort to figure out who knew what, and whether anyone was using Russian interference to sway the results of the election.

And there are a lot of threads to follow in this investigation, which has spanned years and continents in its search for the truth. As of this writing, the special counsel team has either gotten guilty pleas from or indicted over 35 people and three separate companies, and that number is only expected to rise as the investigation draws to a close. And out of that number, a large percentage have been directly associated with Donald Trump himself. Here are just a few of Trump’s associates that have been charged since his presidency began.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, has been charged on multiple counts, including lying to Congress. He pleaded guilty and has agreed to work with Mueller’s investigation to make amends for his crimes.

George Papadopoulos, Trumps’ former campaign policy adviser, was arrested back in 2017. He pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

Michael Flynn, a former national security advisor to the Trump administration, pleaded guilty in December after he was accused of making false statements to the FBI.

Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chair, struck a plea deal back in September after he was convicted of eight separate financial crimes. Ultimately, Manafort was indicted on 25 different counts. Mueller’s team is alleging that Manafort has since breached the agreement he reached with the special counsel after allegedly lying to them.

Rick Gates, Trump’s former campaign aide and longtime junior business partner of Manafort, was also indicted by Mueller’s team. However, back in February of last year, Gates agreed to a plea deal that let him plead guilty to a single conspiracy charge, as well as one charge of false statements.

The Mueller investigation is still ongoing. Trump has repeatedly denied any involvement or collusion with Russia.