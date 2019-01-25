Kendra Wilkinson Shuts Down Chad Johnson Dating Rumors

The reality stars sparked romance rumors earlier this week.

Kendra Wilkinson is not dating Chad Johnson—or anyone else, for that matter. The former Playboy model made it clear she is not looking for a serious romance in the aftermath of her split from husband of nine years, Hank Baskett.

Kendra Wilkinson was spotted earlier this week leaving Rocco’s Tavern in Los Angeles while holding hands with Bachelor in Paradise bad boy Chad Johnson, as previously shared by the Inquisitr. While sources at the bar said the two stars hung out together at the L.A. bar for an hour and appeared to be on a date, Wilkinson set the record straight about her dating life in a new social media post.

According to Us Weekly, Wilkinson shared an Instagram photo with her best friend Jessica Hall, captioning the pic with the NSFW news that she filled her bestie in “about these recent annoying rumors and how my vagina is still very closed up.”

A source told Us that Wilkinson – who starred on the reality show Girls Next Door from 2005 to 2009 before scoring her own spinoff, Kendra— has known Johnson, a Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise villain, for a while and that they are “just having fun” and “hanging out a lot more.”

Kendra Wilkinson and Bachelor in Paradise's Chad Johnson Photographed Holding Hands https://t.co/yAWyUOAE4Z — People (@people) January 24, 2019

Of course, there’s also another reason why Kendra and Chad have been hanging out together lately. A source told Entertainment Tonight that while the two reality stars “aren’t in any kind of romantic relationship,” they are “filming an upcoming project.” There is no word on what type of project Chad Johnson and Kendra Wilkinson are working on together.

During an appearance on The Tomorrow Show With Keven Undergaro, Chad Johnson repeatedly said “no comment” when asked about his relationship with Wilkinson. But the Bachelor Nation bad boy did explain the duo’s handholding, per ET.

“She’s cool. We were walking down the street and I was like, ‘What’s up, Kendra?’ And we held hands,” Johnson explained.

Johnson, 31, also revealed that he used to watch Wilkinson’s reality show “a little bit” back in the day but admits he was young at the time and really just knew who the Playboy model was and not much more about her.

Kendra Wilkinson married former NFL star Hank Baskett in 2009 and split from him in 2018. The exes share two young kids, Hank IV, 9, and Alijah, 4. In the aftermath of her divorce, Us Weekly reports that Wilkinson said she wants “nothing to do” with dating right now. The former E! star revealed she prefers to Netflix and chill at home—with a glass of wine.