Michael Strahan Admits He Hasn’t Spoken To Kelly Ripa In ‘A Long Time’ After ‘Live’ Feud

Michael's speaking out about the current state of his relationship with Kelly.

Michael Strahan is opening up about his well-publicized drama with former Live with Kelly & Michael co-host Kelly Ripa three years after the two infamously fell out after it was revealed that Michael would be leaving the popular ABC morning show. The former football player spoke about the current state of his relationship with Ripa today in a new interview with Time, admitting that despite being pretty close at one time, they no longer speak to one another.

When asked about the very public drama that spilled over from his decision to leave the show and head to Good Morning America in a more full-time position, Strahan revealed one of the biggest things he learned from his time with Ripa.

“I learned through all that went down with that, you can’t convince people to like you,” Michael said, seemingly referring to Kelly, whom he sat alongside on the ABC morning show for four years between 2012 and 2016.

He then added of the current state of their relationship three years after their very public falling out.

“I haven’t spoken to her in a long time.”

However, it did appear that Strahan had a few nice things to say about Ripa during the interview, as the outlet noted that the TV news anchor “credits Ripa for teaching him how to reach a new TV audience.”

Ben Gabbe / Getty Images

As fans will remember, before bringing Ryan Seacrest on board to create Live with Kelly and Ryan in the wake of Michael’s departure, Ripa shared her side of the story in a 2016 interview with People where she said that she felt she’d been disrespected by how the whole ordeal had been handled.

“I think that all people are deserving of fair treatment in the workplace. People deserve respect,” Ripa said at the time while reflecting on all the drama after revealing that she felt she’d been blindsided by his decision to leave, as well as being left out of the decision.

She added, “People should be treated equally and with dignity.”

As the Inquisitr reported at the time, there were widespread rumors of an underlying feud between Kelly and Michael as their time together on the morning show came to an end.

TMZ even alleged at the time that the twosome – who were once friendly both in front of and behind the camera – were supposedly refusing to exchange pleasantries backstage as they geared up for their final few shows together.

As E! News shared at the time, Strahan was expected to carry on co-hosting the series for a few months after the news of his departure was announced until the show found a suitable co-host to replace him.

However, he eventually ended up leaving the series months earlier than originally expected to head over to Good Morning America.