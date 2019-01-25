Will Smith’s 50th Birthday Wish Was For Jada Pinkett Smith To Jump Out Of A Plane

Will Smith had a bit of an odd request for his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, on his 50th birthday. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Pinkett Smith revealed that her husband’s only wish for the milestone birthday in September was for her to jump out of a plane. She even went through with it, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Will Smith turned 50 and so he said, ‘The only thing I want for my birthday, a birthday gift from you, is for you to jump out of a plane,'” the 47-year-old actress recalled.

As it turns out, Smith is very hard to shop for, so his wife jumped at the chance when he told her what he wanted.

“It’s hard to find things for Will because he doesn’t necessarily like objects, so he doesn’t like material stuff,” Pinkett Smith explained. “So I was like, ‘Man, if that’s what you really want, then daggonit, I’ll do it.’ I did it for his 50th because that’s what he wanted.”

The big skydive happened in October 2018 in Dubai. The actress posted a photo on Instagram that day to prove she actually did it. The picture showed Pinkett Smith moments before the jump, sporting a parachute backpack and goggles over her light blue tracksuit. She appears to be smiling in the photo, and she explained to People at the time that she actually felt “fine” before the jump.

Pinkett Smith did, however, have some anxiety leading up to the day, but the jump was a test to see how well she could maintain her composure and faith.

“I just knew I was going to freak out once I got on the plane,” she said. “Because I don’t like heights and I don’t like planes. I don’t like to fly. I hate it actually.”

Fallon asked the Red Table Talk host what exactly went through her mind at the time the photo was taken. Pinkett Smith said that the only thing she could think about was why the former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star wanted her to jump.

The stunt was filmed for a project that Smith was working on at the time, the mother of two said. Smith had already done his own jump back in September–another birthday gift. The actor jumped out of a helicopter and bungee jumped over the Grand Canyon in Arizona while friends and family watched, BBC News reported. He shared a video to his YouTube channel to document the stunt at the time.

When asked if Pinkett Smith would ever do anything like that again, she firmly said there’s no way. She’ll leave the daredevil moves to her husband.