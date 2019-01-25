Ashley Graham Wows In A Crop Top & Skin-Tight Leopard-Print Leggings While Rollerblading

Ashley's showing off her curves on wheels.

Ashley Graham is showing off her amazing curves in a crop top and skin-tight leopard-print leggings while enjoying a fun day off with her husband Justin Ervin this week. Ashley gave fans a look at her fun and casual day-off outfit in a new video posted to her Instagram account on January 24 as she rollerbladed along the beach while flashing her midsection for her millions of followers.

The fun video showed Ashley going at quite a pace as she strapped on her wheels and rolled down the side of Santa Monica Pier with her shades on, even sweetly blowing a kiss to the camera.

In the caption of the social media clip, the plus-size model shared that she’d actually been rollerblading for years and had many memories blading down the road when she was younger. She even called the activity her “happy place.”

The star also shared clips from her fun day off via Instagram Stories, according to Daily Mail. One clip showed that Justin was also getting in on the action as Ashley filmed herself and her man on her wheels and uploaded it alongside the caption, “Perfect day off.”

But it wasn’t just in her Instagram videos where Graham could be seen flashing just a little bit of her torso as she rocked her animal-print pants.

The outlet shared candid paparazzi photos of Ashley and Justin walking hand in hand while out and about in Santa Monica as she flaunted her serious curves in her casual ensemble, including just a peek at her midsection in her cropped black sweater.

Graham and Ervin married back in 2010 and will celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary in October. But when she’s not giving fans just a peek at her amazing body on social media, the star is known to show off a whole lot more skin.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this month, Ashley recently uploaded stunning snaps of herself rocking a bikini as she promoted her inclusive swimwear collection with Swimwear For All.

The model showed off a whole lot of skin in one of the photos posted to her Instagram account from her swimwear shoot. The snap featured her posing in the sea in a striped bikini as she gave a pretty sultry look to the camera.

Graham previously spoke out against those who suggested she was “brave” for being confident enough to pose in her swimwear because she’s classified as being plus-sized.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

In a 2018 interview with Fashion Week Daily, she said that she found it “exhausting” to always have to discuss “how ‘brave’ you are for getting into a bikini because your cellulite is hanging out.”

After adding that the worst question she gets asked regularly in interviews is how she “finds the confidence to get into that bikini and get photographed and not get [her] cellulite retouched,” Graham bluntly admitted that she just “got over it.”