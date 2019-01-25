‘Princess Diaries 3’ Already Has A Script, Anne Hathaway Confirms

Fans of the Princess Diaries, watch out: The third installment of the popular movie already has a script! The news was confirmed on Thursday by Anne Hathaway, who revealed that producers are hard at work trying to get Princess Diaries 3 off the ground, reports Entertainment Tonight.

The 36-year-old actress, who played Princess Mia Thermopolis in both previous installments — The Princess Diaries (2001) and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004) — appeared yesterday on Watch What Happens Live, where she told Andy Cohen that she’s looking forward to reprising her role in a third movie.

“There is a script for the third movie. There is a script.”

Naturally, the audience reacted very enthusiastically, as the announcement provided a much-needed update on the status of Princess Diaries 3. After all, it has been nearly 15 years since the second movie hit theaters — and a lot of rumors have circled the media about the fate of the third installment in the meantime.

In addition to putting fans at ease about the new script, Hathaway reassured everyone that Princess Diaries 3 has not only remained an active project, but it’s also being pursued with a lot of passion and dedication on the filmmakers’ part.

On top of that, she also gave away that Julie Andrews is on board with the project, meaning that we’ll get to see more of Queen Clarisse Renaldi as well.

“I want to do it. Julie [Andrews] wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen.”

As Hathaway explained, the reason why we haven’t heard much about the progress of Princess Diaries 3 lately has to do with the team’s commitment to do the film justice.

And, given that Garry Marshall, the director of the first two movies, tragically passed away in 2016, it makes sense that whoever takes over would want to honor Marshall and carry on his legacy as masterfully as possible.

“It’s just we don’t want to unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it,” said Hathaway.

“It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready, but we’re working on it.“

As Elle magazine points out, this is not the first time that there has been talk about a possible script for Princess Diaries 3. Last year, fans were excited that the project was coming closer to an actual movie after news broke that a script was in the making and that Hathaway, Andrews, and other members of the original cast — including Mandy Moore (who played Lana Thomas), Heather Matarazzo (Lilly Moscovitz), and Chris Pine (Nicholas Devereaux) — were open to being part of it.

In a 2017 interview with Buzzfeed, Andrews told reporters that she and Hathaway were considering doing the third film as an homage to Marshall.

“I think we might do it in honor of him,” said Andrews. “Annie had an idea that she wanted to pursue about it, and I’m all for it, so if she’d like to….”