‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Ryan Edwards Spoke Of Drug Addiction Before Arrest, What Is Mackenzie Saying On Instagram?

What's going on behind the scenes?

Ryan Edwards posted a message about drug addiction and recovery before his most recent arrest in Tennessee.

According to a report from People magazine on January 24, the Teen Mom OG cast member, who failed to appear on the most recent season of the MTV reality series, posted a message of encouragement to fans struggling with substance abuse on Instagram in July.

“I will never stop speaking out against this horrible disease! It consumes your life and turns you into someone even you don’t know. I’m asking you to never give up. Each day is a struggle. I’ve made mistakes and I have really messed up in the past but there is so much hope ahead and it doesn’t mean I can’t change the future,” he wrote in the post.

As fans of Teen Mom OG well know, Edwards has been struggling with drug addiction for many years and has attempted to strengthen his recovery with two stints in rehab, one in 2017 and another at the end of last year. Unfortunately, despite his efforts, the reality star continues to be trapped in a pattern of bad behavior and sadly, that behavior has greatly impacted his family.

Just months ago, Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, gave birth to his second child, Jagger Ryan, and he also shares a nine-year-old son, Bentley, with ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout.

Although Standifer has not yet shared any reaction to the news of Edwards’ latest arrest, she did post a photo of a new cross tattoo on her Instagram page with a Bible verse.

As Ryan Edwards added in his latest Instagram post, the reality dad took aim at MTV for the way in which they’ve portrayed him on Teen Mom OG over the last several years.

“Don’t take everything you see on MTV as factual truth. They don’t want to show me or Mack in a happy light or that I am active in my recovery. I AM,” he wrote.

“They want me to look angry, passive-aggressive and uncaring regarding things that mean the most to me.”

Edwards then told his fans and followers that they would soon see the truth behind the network’s lies but didn’t explain how he intended to set the record straight.

The new season of Teen Mom OG is expected to air later this year on MTV. No word yet on whether or not Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, will be seen.