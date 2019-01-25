Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why She’s Happy Her 10-Year-Old Daughter May Never Get Married

JLo's sharing why her daughter is already eons above her.

Jennifer Lopez is revealing why she’s actually happy that her 10-year-old daughter Emme once told her that she may never get married. In a new interview with the British magazine Red, JLo confessed that she was left feeling proud when her daughter admitted to her two years ago that she’s not looking for a big white wedding – or a wedding at all – after doing a lot of soul searching herself when it comes to her past relationships.

“I grew up with the fairy tale, ‘A Prince is going save you,’ ‘Wait for true love and that’s what makes you happy,’ ‘If you’re not married, you’re not happy,'” Lopez said, revealing that her daughter has some very different ideas when it comes to marriage and what will make her happy.

“My daughter is eons above me already,” the “If You Had My Love” singer admitted of Emme. “She said to me when she was eight, ‘I don’t know if I want to get married, mommy.'”

JLo then added that she was pretty happy about Emme’s confession that she’s not hoping for a husband.

“When she said that I was like ‘YES!’ because I’ve been teaching her to love herself since she was little,” the Second Act actress shared with the outlet.

She also admitted in the interview that she’s been doing a lot of reflecting on her love life and why her past relationships haven’t always worked out.

“I feel like I’ve lived several lifetimes already and I’ve had to figure myself out along the way, work out why I felt a certain way; or got into relationships that didn’t serve me,” Jennifer said.

As for the realization she came to after looking back on her past romances, she then added, “And I finally realized, ‘It’s me. It’s all me. I got to fix some stuff. I need to understand my own worth and value.'”

Lopez has been married three times before. She was married to her first husband Ojani Noa for just one year between 1997 and 1998, and then tied the knot with dancer Cris Judd in 2001 until they divorced two years later in 2003.

Jennifer was also married to Latin singer Marc Anthony for 10 years from 2004 until 2014 and the couple share Emme and her twin brother Max together. The star has also enjoyed high-profile romances with Ben Affleck – who she was engaged to – rapper Diddy, and dancer Casper Smart, who she dated for five years.

The star is now happily dating baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez and has gushed about their happy and healthy relationship in several interviews since they first got together back in 2017.

In one of her most recent interviews to promote her new movie Second Act, Jennifer shared how happy she is with A-Rod and how their relationship is particularly strong because they’re both at the same place in their lives right now.

“We’re both adults with children, and both in a place where we can appreciate something that is special,” Lopez said on the British morning show Lorraine earlier this week, as the Inquisitr previously shared.

“Where that all goes, no one knows, but right now, I’m in a happy, healthy and loving relationship,” JLo added of their highly-publicized relationship.

Both often gush over each other in interviews and also show off their love across their various social media pages, often alongside their kids, including Rodriguez’s two children – daughters Natasha and Ella – with former wife Cynthia Scurtis.

