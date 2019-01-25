Roger Stone Arrested By FBI Team Before Dawn, Guns Drawn [Breaking News]

The longtime Donald Trump associate was surprised in bed by the indictment on seven counts.

The Fort Lauderdale home of Roger Stone was raided this morning just after 6 a.m. local time after being indicted by the grand jury. CNN caught the FBI raid on video when a team of agents knocked loudly on his door announcing they had a warrant for his arrest and to search his residence. Stone will be arraigned at 11:00 a.m. in a Florida courtroom.

Roger Stone is the only member of the Trump team to be arrested in this manner by agents, armed and wearing vests with no previous warning to Stone or his legal team.

Stone opened the door and went into police custody without event, and the agents began the search of his home.

“Stone was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia on seven counts, including one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering.”

On the audio, one can hear an FBI agent yelled “FBI, open the door, we have a warrant,” as they pound loudly in the dark outside Stone’s Ft. Lauderdale residence.

More information will be gained from the indictment documents later this morning, but for now, the papers indicate that October 7, 2016, was a pivotal moment in Stone’s involvement with alleged criminal activity

related to the Trump and Clinton campaigns.

“On or about October 7, 2016, Organization 1 released the first set of emails stolen from the Clinton Campaign chairman. Shortly after Organization 1’s release, an associate of the high ranking Trump Campaign official sent a text message to STONE that read ‘well done.'”