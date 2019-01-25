Julianne Hough Flaunts Her Toned Abs In A Crop-Top While Swinging On A Rope

Julianne's impressive middle was on display as she took a trip on a boat.

Julianne Hough is giving fans a glimpse at her amazing abs while dancing around a rope during a fun trip on a boat. Hough’s toned middle was on full display in the several photos she opted to post to Instagram on January 24 as she rocked a skimpy wrap-around white crop-top and a long skirt while smiling from ear to ear.

The former Dancing with the Stars dancer and judge looked happy and healthy in the new pictures she shared with her 4.4 million followers this week. She revealed that the snaps were taken during a trip to the Raja Ampat Islands in Indonesia.

Pulling several poses as she held on tight to the rope and danced around during her fun day on what appeared to be a large ship, Hough shared an inspiring caption about staying active and moving around in order to stay healthy – both physical and mentally.

The Footloose actress – who married husband Brooks Laich last year – told her millions of followers to “embrace motion” in order to “come out clear on the other side” as she flashed her seriously toned abs.

Julianne’s been very open about how much exercise and staying active impacts her life in the past, speaking out her dedication to living a healthy lifestyle in a number of interviews.

“I feel way better when I’m working out,” Hough previously told Self of her passion for fitness. “Once I’ve taken care of myself I can be happy and joyful and do things at my top ability, and I feel like I can give the best version of myself [to other people].”

She also shared with the outlet that she doesn’t always just work out to look good, but mainly because it makes her feel so good.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

“My whole thing is, I’m not doing it necessarily to make my body look good,” Julianne said at the time of why she likes to stay as active as possible. “I’m doing it because I love it and it’s fun.”

But while the actress and dancer’s main priority when it comes to exercise isn’t how it’s going to make her body look, she’s proved that she’s not afraid to show off some skin and all her hard work in the gym across her social media accounts.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Hough was revealing her amazing body in a pretty skimpy bikini in a video posted to her Instagram page that showed her playing around with a friend during a vacation.

Julianne’s amazing body – including her rock hard abs – were on full display as she did some fun jumps and dives into a swimming pool.