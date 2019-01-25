Andy Cohen’s Reality Star-Studded Baby Shower Details Revealed

The Bravo host will be feted by a large group of 'Real Housewives' stars at a swanky Beverly Hills locale.

Andy Cohen’s baby shower is set to be a who’s who of Housewives. The 50-year-old Watch What Happens Live host, who is expecting his first child, a son, via surrogate in just a few weeks, will be feted by a group of Real Housewives stars this weekend.

A baby shower for Cohen will be hosted by Real Housewives stars Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice, Vicki Gunvalson, NeNe Leakes, and Ramona Singer, as previously shared by Inquisitr. Richards, a veteran cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, told People she and her fellow party organizers kept the guest list “mainly to Housewives to simplify things.”

But now it appears the baby shower could be a massive gathering of stars from the Bravo franchise, Hollywood Life reports. In addition, an insider also told the site that Cohen’s baby shower will be held at one of the swankiest locales in Beverly Hills.

“Andy’s baby shower is being thrown at The Palm Restaurant in Beverly Hills this Saturday afternoon,” the insider told Hollywood Life of the January 26 event. “It made perfect sense to have it there because Bruce Bozzi, the owner, is one of Andy’s closest friends and the father of his goddaughter, Ava.”

Not only is the location of Cohen’s baby shower super swanky, but the guest list for the party is a Real Housewives fan’s dream come true. The celebrity site reports that every star from the massive Real Housewives franchise was invited to attend Cohen’s party and every filming location of the multi-city franchise will be represented.

“Every Housewife was invited and expect to see multiple ladies from multiple franchises there. Every single franchise from every city will be represented and all of the women cannot wait to be in the same room. Andy is also excited for the fun photos and moments they will take and make together.”

With so many stars from the Bravo reality franchise expected to make the trip to Beverly Hills for Andy Cohen’s baby shower, fans can expect to see plenty of social media updates over the weekend as Andy and his “wives” celebrate the impending arrival of baby Cohen.

While there will surely be some non-Housewives celebs at Andy Cohen’s baby shower, the Bravo host’s good friends John Legend and Chrissy Teigen will reportedly not be able to make the soiree. During a recent guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the celebrity couple drank milk from baby bottles because they’re missing out on Cohen’s baby shower, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Andy Cohen made his original baby announcement during an episode of Watch What Happens Live in December. On New Year’s Eve, the Bravo host announced the gender of the baby while hosting CNN’s year-end festivities at Times Square with longtime pal Anderson Cooper.

Andy Cohen has been hosting Watch What Happens Live from the West Coast and has reportedly been staying at BFF Bruce Bozzi’s Holmby Hills estate while he awaits the arrival of his newborn son.