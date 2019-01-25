Kim Kardashian Puts On Extremely Busty Display In Latest Instagram Snap

Fresh off the release of her super popular Classic Red Lip lipstick kit, Kim Kardashian wasted no time and took to Instagram to promote two other KKW products.

The reality TV star posted a couple of sexy pictures on social media on Thursday, which showed her sporting a risque outfit while sitting on a chair in what seems to be the Keeping Up With The Kardashians interview set. Kim bust out of a spaghetti top that revealed her ample cleavage, which she paired with black high-waist pants and a long, Dracula-style leather jacket. She sported her long raven locks in what is now her signature wavy style with a mid-part, blowing the camera a kiss and striking the peace sign in the Instagram post.

Kim also told her fans that she was wearing KKW’s Peach 1 and Peach Lip Liner 1 with blush Destiny, which are all available on her brand’s website. Many of her 125 million followers flocked to the comment section to leave their words of praise, including “Such a beauty,” “Love u forever,” “Stunning,” as well as lots of fire and heart-eyed emojis. The snap was such a hit that it racked up nearly 900,000 likes and over 6,400 comments in under a day.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan members have been doing interviews all month for the new season of KUWTK, which will see the famous family return to the screens in April. Both Khloe and Kourtney have also been pictured on set, filming the interview sections of the show. And while fans are excited for their return, an old face that has been missing for a while will also be appearing a lot more often in season 16 — their brother Rob, who’s reportedly lost a lot of weight in the past couple of years, as reported by the Daily Mail.

“He is gonna be [on] a little bit more in the next season. He has his moods. Sometimes he’s like, ‘Look, I didn’t sign up for this’ and then he’s like ‘I’m cool to do it, so,'” Kim revealed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Aside from his alleged 50lbs-weight loss, fans of the controversial family are also set to follow the developments of Rob’s relationship with the mother of his baby girl, Blac Chyna, who is currently involved in a lawsuit with the Kardashians. Chyna, who shares daughter Dream with Rob, sued several members of the KarJenner clan for defamation after splitting up with her former beau.