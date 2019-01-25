Camille Kostek, Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Shows Off Curvy Booty In Racy New Instagram Post

She’s one of the goofiest models around, so it’s no surprise that Camille Kostek would bust a few dance moves while being photographed at an event.

Camille, who’s New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, is known for working her dancing skills everywhere she goes (she even created the viral trend #nevernotdancing), including on the red carpet! She took to Instagram to share a video of herself posing up a storm for the cameras in a sexy sportsy outfit consisting of a long-sleeved, zip-up olive crop top, which revealed her ample cleavage and rock-hard abs, paired with combat-style black pants. But at one point, she swapped the posing for the dancing, facing the camera backwards and busting a few twerk moves, putting her pert derriere on full display while Pharrell and Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky” played in the background.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model looked smoking hot in the outfit, and she wore her long blonde locks down in a wavy style with a mid-part, while sticking to nude and light pink shades for her makeup. Camille, 26, was all smiles while interacting with the photographers, and her signature freckles were on full display too. She has been all about the good vibrations lately, a feeling which has been heightened by the fact that her team just made it through to this year’s Super Bowl.

The former Patriots cheerleader was spotted celebrating after their match against the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, which guaranteed them their third consecutive spot in the major sports event. She swapped her typically skimpy attire for full-on winter gear as she headed to Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City, Missouri, where she saw her beloved team win 37-31. Camille then posted a few photos with Gronk before he and the team quickly hopped on a plane and headed back home.

Camille told TMZ after the match that Patriots haters only criticized the team because they were jealous: “You hate us ’cause you ain’t us,” she said animatedly while arriving at LAX. “Pats always pull through no matter what,” she claimed, after revealing that her NFL beau was “so pumped” about being able to play another Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl LIII will take place on February 3, where the New England Patriots will face the Los Angeles Rams. This will be Pats star Tom Brady’s ninth trip to the Super Bowl, where he will certainly try and come home with his sixth Lombardi Trophy.