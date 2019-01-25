Why Selena Gomez Had Blood On Her Head & Hands In Her Newest Instagram Pic

Selena Gomez shared a new photo with fans today, and dedicated the captions to sending her love to “soul sister” Julia. Some fans noticed that the singer had blood on the front right of her head, along with blood smeared on her left hand. While this raised alarm in some people, the reason for it quelled any fears that Selena was hurt or in danger, described Radar Online.

“A rep for the star confirms the snap was taken right after her 2017 American Music Awards performance for her hit song ‘Wolves.'”

A YouTube video recapping the performance, published by Entertainment Tonight, has garnered over 2.4 million views. It shows Gomez putting on an emotional show as she wore an all-white outfit. It consisted of a white lingerie-like dress and white sneakers, and Selena wore her hair down and debuted a blond look. And if you look closely, you’ll notice that she wore the stage makeup that made her appear bloody. Considering that the song “Wolves” is about “running through the jungle” and “running with the wolves,” the look makes sense.

This update was just the third post since Selena went to rehab, and eventually returned to social media. The first Instagram post announcing her return to the real world was liked by over 8.6 million fans, as Selena thanked her followers for their love and support during a difficult time.

And while there were lots of speculation about what contributed to Selena’s breakdown and subsequent rehab, people couldn’t help but imagine that her ex, Justin Bieber, had something to do with it. Bieber has moved on with his new wife, Hailey Baldwin, and the couple’s quickie engagement left some Gomez fans shocked.

With that being said, Selena’s previous interviews reveal that she’s all about female empowerment. She described the importance self-confidence to Elle.

“I think it’s important for girls to know the strength in everything, their identity and their soul, lies within themselves. And too much today you give that away so easily, from social media to school or relationships. And I think it’s important — I want to remind girls that they’re perfectly strong the way they are.”

Coming from such a superstar, no doubt her fans were inspired to hear her words.

“I want to encourage women. I really would love to use my platform for good, and along the way have so much fun with movies and the music,” Selena added.