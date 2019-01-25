‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Haley’s Secret Is Revealed, Jen Gives A Warning

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the end of the week will be big in Salem, and that there will likely even be a cliffhanger in store for viewers as they watch all of the action go down on Friday afternoon.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Haley will finally spill her secret to JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). Salem’s newest character has been keeping something a secret, and she will finally get to reveal that secret this week. JJ, who has been a true friend to Haley, will be the first person to hear her shocking surprise. Many fans believe that Haley’s secret is the fact that D.A. Trask is none other than her mother.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) will be busy trying to figure out a way to get through to the love of her life, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford). Jack shocked everyone in Salem when he came walking into Doug’s Place with Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) on New Year’s Eve.

As fans know, Jack had been presumed dead for years after he put his life on the line to save his daughter, Abigail (Kate Mansi). He did perish in a terrible accident, but was brought back to life by Dr. Rolf’s miracle substance, the very same liquid that allowed Will Horton (Chandler Massey) to return to the land of the living as well.

Melissa Reeves dishes on all the Jennifer drama with Paul Telfer and Greg Rikaart. Listen in on @ApplePodcasts and Google Podcasts. pic.twitter.com/muxG0i1awH — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 22, 2019

However, there is one big problem. Jack does not remember anything or anyone from his former life in Salem. He’s currently shacking up with Eve, and now Jen is trying her best to get Jack to believe that Eve does not have his best interests at heart. On Friday, she will give her former husband a warning about Eve, but only time will tell if he’ll see her true colors before it’s too late.

Elsewhere in Salem, Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) will try to get back into the good graces of her close friend, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). Sarah ended up sleeping with Eric’s enemy, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Tefler), and he was furious when he found out about it.

As Days of Our Lives viewers know, Eric blames Xander for Nicole Walker’s (Arianne Zucker) death after he kept her hostage in Nashville, where she later died in a tragic warehouse fire.

In another part of Salem, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) will share a close moment with her former husband, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). The pair had remained friends following their divorce years ago, but it seems that their old chemistry is coming back to the surface.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.