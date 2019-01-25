Kanye West Being Sued After Failing To Pay For Yeezy Fabric

Kanye West is being sued by a Japanese fabric company for more than $600,000 after they alleged that he withheld payment from them.

According to a January 24 report by People Magazine, Kanye West’s company, which produces the popular Yeezy brand sneakers, is now in hot water with Toki Sen-I Co., who filed a lawsuit against the rapper and his apparel company on Thursday, claiming that Kim Kardashian’s husband has not paid them for over half a million dollars worth of material they sent him that were used to make his sneakers.

The fabric supplier reportedly began working with West back in 2015, and says that problems began when they requested a down payment from the rapper for a large order of fleece back in June, 2018, which Kanye did not pay.

The company alleges that West announced he would not pay for the fabric at all, and refused to even work out a payment plan with Toki Sen-I for the $624,051 that he reportedly owes.

However, Kanye has been in trouble over his clothing brand in the past. Last year, the rapper had to fight for ownership of the Yeezy name after a Chinese company filed paperwork to trademark the name “Yeezy Boost” for it’s own clothing line.

While Kanye started using the word Yeezy for his shoe brand in 2013, he didn’t obtain the name for his clothing line.

During the same time, Jordan Outdoor Enterprises filed a lawsuit against Kanye when they claimed that his company’s camo print was a copy of their own collection. The camo was a huge part of West’s Season 5 line.

West has yet to comment on the latest legal issues with the fabric company.

