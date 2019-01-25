Maci Bookout ‘Heartbroken’ For Son Bentley After Ryan Edwards’ Latest Arrest

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout is said to be absolutely heartbroken following the news that her ex, Ryan Edwards, was arrested again this week, and the news hit the internet.

According to a January 24 report by Hollywood Life, Maci Bookout is allegedly not shocked that Ryan Edwards was arrested yet again, but she is very upset for how their son, Bentley Edwards, may take the disappointing news.

“Sadly, Maci isn’t shocked by Ryan’s recent arrest. She’s heartbroken over all of this as her main concern is Bentley and how she is going to explain this behavior to him as he continues to get older Bentley. She was hopeful that Ryan could get better, but the fact that he is unable to change some of his ways is her worst nightmare as a mother,” an insider revealed.

Ryan was busted when he failed to pay his $36 bar tab in his home state of Tennessee. He was later picked up on theft charges. However, because the Teen Mom OG dad is already on probation for possession of heroin in the past, and is now allegedly being charged with the crime due to probation violation.

As many fans already know, Ryan has entered rehab two times in the past for his drug abuse issues. Edwards had admitted to using heroin, and although the first rehab stint didn’t seem to do him much good, his family was seemingly very hopeful after his second stint.

In addition, Ryan’s wife, Mackenzie Standifer Edwards, gave birth to the couple’s first child together, a little boy they named Jagger, while Ryan was in rehab, meaning the reality star wasn’t there for the birth of his second son.

“[Maci] would never [have] imagined she would have to deal with this kind of stuff. All she ever says is that Bentley deserves better,” the source added of Bookout’s feelings towards her troubled former fiance.

Now, Maci is married to her husband, Taylor McKinney. The couple share two children together, daughter Jayde, and son Maverick. Taylor and Bentley are very close, and McKinney even coaches his step-son’s baseball team.

Taylor has been a strong male role model for Bentley during a time when his own father has been dealing with some major demons, and absent a lot of the time.

In addition, Bentley has Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, to help him through the rough times with his dad.

Fans can see more of Maci Bookout, and likely her reaction to Ryan Edwards’ latest arrest when Teen Mom OG returns to MTV later this year.