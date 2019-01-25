MMA Rumors: UFC Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov Names Three Ideal Opponents, Conor McGregor Not Included

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn't seem to have any interest in giving Conor McGregor an immediate rematch.

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is yet to fight again in the Octagon since successfully defending his belt against Conor McGregor at UFC 229. As of now, Nurmagomedov is still waiting for the decision of Nevada State Athletic Commission regarding his involvement in the post-fight brawl with McGregor’s camp.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor still don’t have an idea regarding their punishments, but in the past months, there are speculations that the UFC could schedule an immediate rematch between “The Notorious” and “The Eagle.” In an interview with TMZ Sports earlier this month, UFC President Dana White said that if everything goes as he expected, the second faceoff between Nurmagomedov and McGregor should happen this year.

“As long as everything goes right, this fight should happen.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is well aware of the UFC’s plan, but right now, the undefeated Russian mixed martial artist doesn’t seem to have any interest in fighting Conor McGregor again. After dominating him in their previous fight, Nurmagomedov doesn’t see any reason why he and McGregor should face each other again in the Octagon.

“Right now, if you guys ask me, of course (McGregor) no deserve title shot,” Nurmagomedov said, via MMAjunkie. “He lose. He tapped. It wasn’t a close fight. I dominated him everywhere in every aspect. I beat him. Like I told, I smashed him. Why we need rematch?”

If Khabib Nurmagomedov will be the one to decide, he would rather fight Georges St-Pierre, Tony Ferguson, or Floyd Mayweather Jr.

“I don’t know right now, but why not maybe (Georges) St.-Pierre, (Tony) Ferguson and (Floyd) Mayweather?” Nurmagomedov said. “It will be these three guys, and we can retire and become the greatest athlete of all time.”

Georges St-Pierre will surely love to hear Khabib Nurmagomedov’s statements. Even before UFC 229, St-Pierre has already expressed his desire to move down to the lightweight division to fight the winner between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. St-Pierre believes challenging the UFC lightweight champion will not only be good for his legacy, but it will also give him a huge payday. However, UFC President Dana White already said that they are not letting St-Pierre fight in the lightweight division.

Tony Ferguson is currently considered as the most deserving to be next challenger of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Ferguson is currently on an 11-fight winning streak and ranks No. 1 in the UFC lightweight division. If Ferguson is available and 100 percent healthy when Nurmagomedov is allowed to fight again, the UFC may consider scheduling their fight for the fifth time.

Meanwhile, when he defeated Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov called out undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. Mayweather Jr. will surely love to fight Nurmagomedov as long as it will give him a huge payday. However, as of now, Mayweather Jr. is currently being linked to Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, who recently defended the welterweight title against Adrien Broner.