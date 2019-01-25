Arizona Man Saves Woman Using CPR Techniques He Learned From ‘The Office’

Anyone who regularly watched The Office probably has fond memories of the NBC sitcom — assuming they can forget the horrendous final two seasons. The adaptation of the original BBC series of the same name lasted for nine seasons, and aside from providing plenty of laughs, it provided viewers a glimpse of how interoffice friendships and relationships work.

Some fans might remember how one episode taught the basics of CPR. It seems one viewer from Tuscon paid close attention, and it ended up saving someone’s life.

Cross Scott — no relation to Michael — works as a shop technician at Jack Furrier Tire & Auto Care, located on the corner of South Six Avenue and East Valencia Road in Tuscon, Arizona. Like most other days, he reported for work as normal on January 23. While working his shift, Scott came across a woman who was passed out, slumped over her steering wheel, her lips having turned blue. Without skipping a beat, Scott jumped into action, breaking open the back window of the unconscious woman’s car. He climbed in, positioned himself on top of her, and immediately began performing CPR. After performing CPR for about a minute, the woman regained consciousness, taking a breath before throwing up.

Cross Scott, who hasn’t received any formal training in first aid, didn’t learn how to perform CPR from a friend or by looking it up online. No, the technician learned it from The Office.

Fans of the show might remember the episode “Stress Relief,” a two-parter which was the lead-out program Super Bowl XLIII. After a hilarious cold open — which sees Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) orchestrate a fire in order to teach his co-workers the value of fire safety — one Dunder Mifflin Paper Company employee, Stanley Hudson suffers a heart attack.

As a result of Dwight’s actions, office manager Michael Scott (Steve Carrell) arranges for a CPR training session for his employees. Unsurprisingly, things go south rather quickly, with the office workers easily distracted by Michael’s antics. The lesson ends when Dwight cuts off the face of the training mannequin, draping it over his face while referencing Hannibal Lector from The Silence of the Lambs.

It seems like Cross Scott remembered this particular scene, and even recalled how the CPR instructor explained that chest compressions should be performed to the beat of the Bee Gees’ “Stayin Alive.” This piece of advice was not created solely for The Office— the American Heart Association references it on their website. The song, which is set to around 100 beats per minute, matches up closely with how often chest compressions should be performed.

Thankfully, Cross opted not to reenact any of Dwight Schrute’s antics.