Khloe Kardashian Wears ‘Kanye For President’ Hat While Filming Reality Show

Khloe Kardashian stepped out to film Keeping Up With the Kardashians this week, and her choice of accessories surprised some fans.

According to a Jan. 24 report by TMZ, Khloe Kardashian was spotted filming her family’s reality series with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, as they strolled through Topanga Canyon Mall.

During the outing, Khloe was seen sporting a baseball cap that read, “Kanye For President.” The cap seems to suggest that Khloe would fully endorse her brother-in-law if he decided to run for the country’s highest office in 2020 or 2024, which is something that has been rumored for years now.

Kanye and President Donald Trump have become so close over the past few years, even sitting down for a meeting at the White House last fall to discuss some of the rapper’s ideas for the country.

This means that if West did run for president, it would likely be in the year 2024, and it seems that he had a least some backers, such as his famous family.

In addition to the telling hat, Khloe also wore a pair of distressed jeans, a burgundy top, matching heels, and a tan, long coat. She also sported a pair of dark, oversize sunglasses, large gold hoop earrings, and a Louis Vuitton waist purse.

Khloe Kardashian held hands with her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, who donned a pair of oversize gray sweats with flared legs, and a matching blue/gray T-shirt. Kourtney had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a sleek bun behind her head. She also sported a full face of makeup, which included a bronzed glow, nude lip, and dark eyelashes and brows.

Meanwhile, politics may be far from Khloe’s mind since she’s become a mother. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian recently opened up about how much motherhood has changed her, and how much she loves parenting her baby daughter, True, whom she shares with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

“My favorite part about being a mom, I mean it’s so corny, but it’s just like, no matter how tired you are, it’s complete bliss, no matter what. I mean, Christmas Day, I was so hungover and I was like, ‘How am I gonna get through this day?’ And just when you see your baby, and how happy [she is], you just get through it. I was like, ‘OK, I feel like I can do anything. I could do this,'” Kardashian stated.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season on the E! network later this year.