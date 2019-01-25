Busty Model Demi Rose Goes Completely Naked On Instagram

Busy Instagram model Demi Rose took to social media this week to surprise fans with a very racy NSFW photo of herself.

On Thursday, January 24, Demi Rose posted a sexy snapshot of herself completely naked to her Instagram account, and left very little to the imagination by posing without a stitch of clothing on her body.

In the photo, Demi is seen sitting outside on a padded chair with her back to the camera. The model’s bare backside is on full display, as well as her tan thong-lines from the thong bikini bottoms she loves to wear.

The model turns her head to look at the camera from the side, using her arms to cover her bare chest. In the photo, Rose wears nothing but a towel, which covers her hair and sits on top of her head. The model also holds a martini glass in her hand, which she holds up for all to see in the photograph.

Demi tags the photographer, Danny Desantos, in the picture. Danny often snaps photos of the Instagram model, which he also posts on his own social media feed.

As fans know, Rose often posts very racy photos of herself online, but she usually has some sort of clothing on, unlike in her most recent nude picture.

As previously reported by the Sun, sources tell the outlet that Demi Rose, who hails from the U.K., is seriously considering moving to the United States, and that she will likely be making the big move across the pond in the very near future.

“She’s got a big fanbase in the U.S. and lots of her fans actually think she’s American. She’ll still mainly be doing modeling and has some big things lined up with famous brands. Demi and Chris have already got a place together in Ibiza, but they’ll be living together in the U.S. too,” an insider dished.

Meanwhile, Demi herself has hinted that a move to L.A. may be in her best interest. Rose reportedly wants to make the move from modeling to acting, and reveals that she’s been taking classes each week to help her build up her skills and confidence.

“I’ve been taking acting classes once a week and they are helping to build my confidence. The plan is to move to Los Angeles as soon as I can get a working visa,” Demi previously revealed.

Fans can see more of Demi Rose by following her on Instagram.