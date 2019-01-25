NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving-LeBron James Reunion In Los Angeles Possible, Say Two Cavaliers Veterans

Does the Kyrie Irving-LeBron James reunion have a chance of happening next summer?

Since the 2018 NBA offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers have been looking for a second superstar to pair with LeBron James. The Lakers currently have a plethora of trade assets to engage in a blockbuster deal before the February NBA trade deadline, and enough salary cap space to chase big names in the 2019 NBA free agency.

With New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis unlikely to be available via trade during the 2018-19 NBA season, the Lakers are expected to wait for the 2019 NBA offseason to find their second superstar. Several NBA superstars are set to become unrestricted free agents next summer. These include Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, Kemba Walker, DeMarcus Cousins, and DeAndre Jordan.

Pairing one of those big names with LeBron James will undeniably boost the Lakers’ chance of contending for the NBA championship. Of all those superstars, Kyrie Irving proved to be the most intriguing acquisition for the Lakers. Irving and James played together in Cleveland for three NBA seasons where they made three consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals and gave the Cavaliers their first NBA title.

After what happened during their final season with the Cavaliers, most people find it hard to imagine seeing LeBron James and Kyrie Irving play together again in one team. However, ESPN‘s Stephen A. Smith believes that Irving-to-Lakers is an actual possibility.

Recently, Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer asked some of the Cavaliers players if they think that the reunion between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in Los Angeles has a chance of happening. Cavaliers starters Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson both agreed that the James-Irving Lakers tandem is possible.

“Anything is possible,” Thompson said.

Kevin Love explained that Kyrie Irving has an unpredictable nature. Despite expressing his desire to re-sign with the Boston Celtics next summer, Love believes Irving could change his mind when the 2019 NBA free agency actually starts.

“The funny thing about Kyrie is it’s like just when you think you know what he’s thinking then he will completely flip,” Love said. “I think he likes to keep people guessing. I think that’s going to be the big question this off-season. I know he said he was coming back to Boston and he very well could, but I think the only person that knows what Kyrie is going to do is Kyrie. I don’t know if he’s made up his mind yet.”

If they succeed in acquiring Kyrie Irving or other superstar free agents, the Lakers are expected to resume their pursuit of Anthony Davis in the 2019 NBA offseason.