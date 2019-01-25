Watch South Africa Vs Pakistan Cricket Live Stream: 3rd ODI Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Live Online

After controversy over an on-field taunt overshadowed a South Africa victory in the second ODI, Pakistan will attempt to retake the series lead at Centurion.

With the series-leveling victory by South Africa in the second one-day intentional cricket match overshadowed by a controversy surrounding what appeared two be a racist remark made on the pitch by Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed, as CricBuzz reported, the two sides hope to resume what is shaping up to be an tight and thrilling of their five match series with the third ODI on Friday, a game that will live stream from Centurion.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the third of five ODI matches between South Africa and Pakistan, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 1 p.m. South Africa Standard Time on Friday, January 25, at 22,000-capacity SuperSport Park in Centurion, South Africa.

In Pakistan, that start time will be 4 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time, while in India the match gets underway at 4:30 p.m. India Standard Time. In the United States, fans will need to either stay up very late or rise extremely early to watch the match at 6 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, 3 a.m. Pacific, while in the United Kingdom the live stream starts at 11 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Tuesday.

The Proteas 22-year-old fast bowler Andile Phehlukwayo turned in a dominant, four-wicket performance with a sparkling economy rate of just 2.23, per CricInfo stats, but he came away from the match receiving more attention for a remark, spoken in Urdu, by Sarfraz that included a racial epithet. The Pakistani skipper uttered the taunt in the 37th over, but in the 45th, Phehlukwayo bowled him cleanly as South African bowlers held the visitors to just 203 runs, a total the Protean needed just 42 overs to top.

Sarfraz later issued an apology, but without mentioning Phehlukwayo and claiming that his remark was “not directed towards anyone in particular,” as he wrote on Twitter.

“When you come to South Africa, you have to be very careful when you make racial comments,” South Africa Captain Fas du Plessis said, as quoted by CricInfo. “I am sure he didn’t mean it like that but he has taken responsibility and we will have to see what the outcome of that is going to be.”

Captains Fas du Plessis (l) of South Africa, and Sarfraz Ahmend (r) of Pakistan. Richard Huggard / Getty Images

In South Africa, the third South Africa vs. Pakistan ODI match will live stream via SuperSport.

The Pakistan Television Corporation, that country’s state-owned TV network, will carry the South Africa vs. Pakistan first ODI match live on PTV Sports — and will make a free live stream of the crucial match available as well. Fans should be aware that the PTV Sports’ live stream will be viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports Official YouTube channel.

Fans in India who want to live stream the ODI series should visit Sony Six.

In the United Kingdom, the cricket match will live stream via Sky Sports Now TV. And to watch a live stream of the 50-overs action in the third South Africa vs. Pakistan meeting of the five-game ODI series in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the crucial match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.