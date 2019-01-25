Blac Chyna Breaks Silence After Police Visit Her Home Twice, Says Her Children Were ‘Never In Any Danger’

Blac Chyna is setting the record straight once and for all.

As the Inquisitr shared last week, Chyna found herself in some hot water after an anonymous caller dialed 911 and told the police that she was so drunk that it was likely hard for her to take care of her two children. But when police arrived at the scene, they found nothing wrong. In fact, Chyna and her nanny were both at the home at the time and everything appeared to be fine.

During a second run in with the cops, the Inquisitr shared that police were again called to Chyna’s home after she and her former makeup artist got in a huge fight. After the blowout, the makeup artist reportedly had to call police so she could go back into the reality star’s house and retrieve her things.

Now, E! Online reports that Chyna is speaking out on the allegations against her and defending the fact that she is a good mother. But rather than speaking out on her own behalf, the mother of two used lawyer Lisa Bloom to make a statement to the press and ensure fans that everything is a-okay.

“Chyna’s children, King Cairo and Dream Renée, are both healthy and doing very well. They were never in any danger and any reports to the contrary are entirely false. I remind the public that anyone who submits a knowingly false report to Child Protective Services may be subject to criminal and civil liability.”

Chyna is the mother of two children — Dream Kardashian, whom she shares with ex Rob Kardashian, and King Cairo, whom she shares with ex Tyga. Rob has since moved on from the couple’s famously toxic relationship and is currently dating Alexis Skyy, who is a well-known nemesis of Blac Chyna.

But the relationship didn’t just happen by chance, according to sources. Dating Alexis is reportedly part of Kardashian’s plan to get revenge against Blac Chyna. One source close to the famous exes claims that Rob is still bitter for the way his relationship panned out with Blac Chyna, and he wants to give her a taste of her own medicine.

“All the drama he had with Chyna is still very much bothering him. He will probably never get over the way Chyna treated him. Spending time with Alexis is his way of getting back at Chyna,” the source shared. “He is involved with Alexis, but who knows what will happen.”

The insider goes on to say that Rob knows that he is supposed to lay low and stay out of the spotlight at this time, but he’s bored and can’t help himself. Only time will tell if Rob and Alexis continue to heat up or if the relationship fizzles out.