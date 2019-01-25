King County Man Who Contracted Measles May Have Come In Contact With Hundreds Of People While Infectious

This confirmed case brings the total number to 23 people infected in King County, Washington.

A man in his 50s has been hospitalized after contracting the measles, according to health officials. The man has since been released from the hospital. However, it is believed that hundreds of people could have been in contact with the man during the infectious stage of the virus.

According to My North West, the man has been officially confirmed as having measles. Public Health Seattle and King County released the details on Wednesday. A red alert has been issued by doctors for those who may have come in contact with the man, and who have not been vaccinated against the disease.

According to officials, it is believed that the man traveled to Vancouver, Washington. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there is currently an outbreak of the measles in Vancouver. However, it is unclear if the man contracted the measles while he was in Clark County or not.

“Measles is a highly contagious disease and if you don’t have immunity, you can get it just by being in a room where a person with measles has been,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, who is the health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County.

“Fortunately, the measles vaccine is very effective. Two doses of measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides over 95 percent protection against measles and that protection is long lasting.”

Public Health Insider provides a comprehensive list of all known locations that are considered a risk area for those who have not been immunized against the measles. They advise that those who are in King County to check the dates and locations.

Included in the potential King County outbreak are the areas of Auburn, Kent, and Covington. During the last week, it is also believed that the infected man visited two basketball games at Kentlake High School on January 10 and 12.

If residents or visitors to these areas think they might be at risk, it is advised to contact your local health provider to find out more.

“Call a health care provider promptly if they develop an illness with fever or illness with an unexplained rash between January 16 and February 6, 2019,” Public Health Adviser states.

“To avoid possibly spreading measles to other patients, do not go to a clinic or hospital without calling first to tell them you want to be evaluated for measles.”

It is also advised that children are kept away from school if there is any possibility they have contracted the virus.

“Additional testing to confirm the case will be done at the Washington Public Health laboratory and results are expected by the end of the week,” according to Public Health Insider.

This latest confirmed case of the measles will bring the number to 23 confirmed cases in King County since the beginning of the year.