Stella Maxwell Pulls Off A Very Glamorous Look In Revealing Lace Outfit

Stella Maxwell seems to be very busy with her modeling assignments lately, but that doesn’t stop her from spending time with friends, enjoying great music, and, of course, continuing to leave her fans awestruck with her amazing looks.

The Belgian bombshell turned many heads as she headed out with a female friend to attend Elton John’s concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 24. The hottie posted a picture from the event on Instagram where she was featured wearing a Gothic-inspired black lace dress that accentuated her enviable figure.

Stella wore her beautiful tresses down, accessorized with a black choker, and wore lots of eyeliner and mascara that gave her a very sexy and bold look. In the picture, Stella could be seen sitting in the driver’s seat of a luxury car as she turned her head toward the camera to strike a very sultry pose.

Within a few hours of being posted, the picture amassed close to 70,000 likes and 440 comments where fans and followers praised Stella for her hot and sexy looks, and showered her with complimentary words and phrases like “goddess,” “incredibly sexy,” “the most beautiful VS model,” and “smokin’ hot.”

One fan pointed out that Kim Kardashian recently wore a somewhat similar outfit, but it was Stella who stole the show because she pulled it off very well. According to an article by the Daily Mail, Stella’s female friend, who accompanied her to the event, also made a style statement by wearing a pair of blue jeans, ankle boots, and a black coat.

Prior to posting the current picture, Maxwell shared a video with her fans where she was featured vaping alongside American illustrator, Langley Fox. The video became an instant hit among her fans and followers and racked up close to 350,000 views. People opined that they had “never seen anything sexier than the video before,” and that Stella “totally killed it.”

Meanwhile in terms of her love life, although ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart seemed to have moved on and found a new ladylove for herself, Stella Maxwell is still single.

And although the Victoria’s Secret angel seems to be diverting her attention from the breakup by going out with her friends and having a nice time, celebrity insider reports have revealed that she is not happy.

According to an article by Radar Online, Stella has been “fuming” over Stewart’s new romance with Sara Dinkin which she is publicizing a bit too much of late. Per the report, an insider snitched the following.